Platelet Donors Needed: Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center needs blood platelet donors. Donated platelets must be used withing five days, creating a need for donations each week. The Blood Donor Center is located at 3357 Village Drive, Suite 150, across from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department. For more information or to make a donation appointment, call 910-615-3305.

Wreaths for Veterans’ Graves: Rolling Thunder NC1 and Wreaths Across America are accepting donations to place wreaths on graves in Fort Bragg’s Main Post Cemetery and Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Wreaths are $15 each. Volunteers also are needed to place the wreaths on Dec. 14. For information, call 910-322-3893.

Child ID Event: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Moose Lodge 738, 3740 Owen Drive. Make sure your child’s information is available to law enforcement if it’s ever needed. Craft and food vendors on site.

South River Antique Tractor Show: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Vander Civic Association Walking Trail, 128 Rockhill Road. Admission and parking free, donations accepted.

Cumberland County Genealogical Society: Nov. 9, 2 p.m., Headquarters Library, Local & State History Room. Discuss family history research tips and methods with other interested researchers.

Letters from the Trenches: Dear Kit: Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Pate Room, Headquarters Library, Maiden Lane. A one-man show by Hardin Minor based on letters written by his grandfather to his grandmother during World War I. A Heroes Homecoming event. 910-500-4240

Cumberland County Retired School Personnel: Nov. 11, 10 a.m. at the Educational Resource Center, 396 Elementary Drive. All retired school employees are invited, and new members are welcome.

Herbicide Safety and Use in the Landscape: Nov. 12, 9-11 a.m., Cumberland Cooperative Extension, 301 E. Mountain Drive. For information and registration, call Alyssa at 910-321-6860.

Cape Fear Coin Club: Second and fourth Tuesday, 7 p.m., Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. For anyone interested in collecting coins. 910-322-3100

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Navigating Veterans Benefits: Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m., Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Jim Pendersen, Moore County Veterans Service Office director, will answer questions and provide information for veterans and their families. 910-295-6022

Make and Freeze Christmas Cookies: Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-noon, Cumberland Cooperative Extension, 301 E. Mountain Drive. Handy tips and recipes for baking Christmas cookies. Registration and $15 fee due by Nov. 14. 910-321-6405

Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. The Fayetteville chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road. For information, call Thomas Carpenter at 910-868-5003, ext 11 or email tom.carpenter@projecthealingwaters.org.

Homeless and Hunger Stand Down: Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Post 6018, 116 Chance St. Haircuts, health and dental screenings, flu shots, information, lunch; all free with transportation provided. Volunteers and donations accepted. 910-483-1179

Gingerbread House Workshop: Nov. 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Technical Community College Culinary Arts dining hall. Free workshop with supplies provided. RSVP to anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org.

MLK Committee Banquet: Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Tony Rand Student Center, FTCC, 2201 Hull Road. Wes Cookman will receive the 2019 MLK Award; guest speaker for the event is Dr. David Forbes of Cary. For information email wilsonl@bjlconstruction.com or call 910-988-1707.

Red and White Tasting: Nov. 15, 6:30-11 p.m., Studio 215, 215 Williams St. Annual fundraiser for the Sandhills Chapter of the American Red Cross features wines, hors d’oeuvres, auction packages, and dancing. Tickets are $75, available at redcross.org/enc. 910-867-8151

Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till: Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Temple Theatre, Sanford. Play about the life and death of Emmett Till features Mike Wiley. Free; a National Endowment for the Arts project. 919-774-4155

Homewood Nursery Poinsettia Tour: Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Join Cumberland Extension on a greenhouse tour featuring new poinsettia varieties and cyclamen, orchids, holiday cacti and begonias. Lunch on your own at a local restaurant. Registration and $10 fee due by Nov. 15. 910-321-6405

Electronic Waste Drive: Nov. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, Ann Street Landfill. Cumberland County residents can bring in old televisions, computers, stereos, DVD players, computer monitors, video game players and other electronics. The event is part of America Recycles Day and will include giveaways and landfill tours at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Shredding service will be available at 35 cents per pound. 910-321-6920

Native American Heritage Scholarship Breakfast: Nov. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, Cape Fear Baptist Church Life Center, 100 Indian Drive. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door. 910-797-4972 or 910-424-7063

Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville: Nov. 16, 1-5 p.m., downtown Fayetteville. Hourly tours exploring Fayetteville’s 250-year history by horse and carriage with a professional tour guide. Fun activity for family, friends, and visitors. Advance tickets $25 ($20 with military ID) and $15 for children, at Cool Spring Downtown District office, 222 Hay Street. 910-223-1089.

Breaking the Chain Outreach Ministry: The ministry will begin a tour of churches in Scotland, Richmond, Montgomery and Moore counties on Nov. 17 in an effort to end human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assaults in North Carolina. To volunteer, learn more or donate, call 910-474-2589.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m., Hoad Children's Garden, Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Storytelling, facepainting, cookies, hot chocolate; help make reindeer food. Free; registration required. 910-695-3882

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Crown Theatre. Original classic Christmas hits with multimedia effects, presented by Community Concerts. Tickets are $45-$85. 910-438-4100

Sandhills Festival of Trees: Nov. 20-24, Carolina Hotel, Pinehurst. Carolina Hall is turned into a sparkling winter wonderland with more than 100 decorated trees. Silent auction, raffle, holiday photo booth, angel tree. Admission is any donation to the Sandhills Children's Center.

"It's a Wonderful Life": Nov. 22-Dec. 1 and Dec. 13-15, Gilbert Theater, 116 Green St. Tickets are $14-$16; groups of 10 or more are $10 each. 910-678-7186

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Nov. 24, 1-4 p.m., at Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane (enter through back door). Thousands of titles in good condition. 910-483-7727

Nutcracker Ballet: Nov. 24, 4 p.m., Givens Performing Arts Center, UNC-Pembroke. A sparkling production of the annual family favorite. 910-521-6361

Gingerbread Community of Hope: Nov. 29, at Skyview on Hay. Enter your gingerbread house for the Dickens Holiday display. Winner receives a cash prize of $250. For more information, email anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org.

CCYO Winter Concert: Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Terry Sanford High School. The Cumberland County Youth Orchestra plays a mixed repertoire of classical and contemporary selections. Free.

AARP Tax Aide Program: AARP is seeking volunteers for the 2020 AARP Tax-Aide Program. Volunteers will prepare income tax returns at no cost for seniors with low to moderate incomes. Training is provided; volunteers must be available between Feb. 3 and April 15. Call 910-433-1574 or email kwestray@ci.fay.nc.us.

Master Gardener Program: The Cumberland County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is accepting applications for training classes for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer. Applications and information can be obtained by calling the extension office at 910-321-6405 or online at http://cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu. Deadline to apply is Dec. 13.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region is in need of volunteers in multiple areas; community center, shelter kitchen, administrative. To become a volunteer, email Michael.lembo@uss.salvationarmy.org, all volunteers must be able to pass a background check and clear all training.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Childbirth and Infant Care Classes: FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital's Women & Children's department offers classes on childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding and new siblings at various dates and times, including evenings and Saturdays. For information, registration and course dates, call 910-715-2275. Parents-to-be in the second or third trimester can register for a tour of the Women and Children's Center by calling 800-213-3284.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

The Habitat ReStore: 3833 Bragg Blvd., accepts donations of reusable and surplus building materials, furniture, appliances and household items, then sells them to the public, funding the construction of affordable housing in Cumberland County. Call 910-920-4657 for more information and to schedule pickup of donations. Volunteers are welcome. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Charlene Gomez at cgomez@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944 ext. 209.

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

