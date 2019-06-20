I grew up attending Sunday school as a child. In my elementary years, we would learn songs that were based off an event from the Bible. One song that we sang was called “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho.” My favorite part of that song was when we sang “the walls came a-tumbling down.” We would all fall down as we sang those lyrics. It was a lot of fun!

One of the most amazing events in the history of the world is recorded in Joshua chapter 6. God’s people were trying to reach the land that God had promised to them. The problem was that the city of Jericho was in their way. This was especially difficult because Jericho was protected by a large wall. God’s people had to go through the wall to get through the city to get to the Promised Land. It was not going to be an easy task.

God spoke to Joshua about what needed to happen. God told Joshua to follow some specific instructions which included marching around the walls. God told him to get the armies and priests to march around the walls and on the 7th day the walls would come tumbling down.

For the people of God, those walls represented something that was preventing them from living the life that God had called for them to live. God had promised them that they would live in this land and this wall was preventing them from getting there.

I wonder if we may have our own version a wall in our life. I believe we all have things that are hindering us from living the life that God has called us to live. I also believe we can learn from this event about how we can overcome those walls.

Joshua had gotten the instructions from God and now he had to go tell the military leaders what they had to do. I would have loved to have seen how the leaders responded to him when he told them that they were going to march around the walls. I am sure they thought he was crazy.

I believe Joshua telling the leaders what God said showed just how much faith Joshua had in God. Joshua didn’t care what they thought of Him. He just knew they had to do what God told him to do.

It will take faith in God’s word for us to be able to overcome our walls, as well. We will never be able to live the life God has called us to live if we don’t have faith. We have to have faith in Jesus and in God’s word.

James tells us in chapter 2 that we must not only have faith, but our actions must line up with our faith. Faith that is followed by obedience is powerful. This event illustrates that truth.

Walking around a wall for seven days probably got tiring. Yet, we are told that on the seventh day, the walls really did come down. God fulfilled his promise when His people persevered.

It is the same for all of us, as well. We must persevere in our faith by obeying God in our lives. Will we mess up at times? Yes, we will. If we turn back to God and keep marching, we have the promise that God will provide.

My prayer for you is that you will not let whatever your wall is stop you from following God. Have faith, obey, persevere and understand that God will provide. The wall will come down!

* Pastor Nathan Kiser is a church planter and the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church in Seagrove. Cornerstone Church meets Sundays at 10:45 a.m.