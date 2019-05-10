The following marriage licenses, obtained from the Randolph County Register of Deeds, were issued for the week of April 29-May 3, 2019:

* April 29: William Matthew Grimes and Erin Keith Arnold

* April 29: Camron Bryce Watlington and Alisa Yi Peng Trudel

* April 30: William Caleb Whatley and Coleen Risa Craven

* April 30: Joseph Madison Canoy II and Amanda Carol Johnson

* April 30: Timothy Chad Testerman and Sarah Elizabeth Stickle

* April 30: Michael Shawn Walton and Farrah Nicole Sears DeLuca

* May 1: George Pearis McDowell and Wanda Kay Tuggle

* May 1: Jason Aaron Robinson and Rachelle Tagavilla Pascual

* May 1: Mark Eugene Hulin and Kimberly Dawn Maness

* May 1: Norman Leaton Brown Jr. and Tosha Lynette Easter Chatmon

* May 2: Dominique Maurice Boykins and Isabell Tequira Edwards

* May 2: Jeremy Allen Ross and Alysha Nikole Kennedy

* May 3: Rodney Neil Richardson and Jennifer Tesh

* May 3: Jonathan Ray Cranford and Ashley Marie Soto

* May 3: Warren Edward Bennett and Elizabeth Hedgepath

* May 3: Joshua Ray Wade and Sonja Kidd

* May 3: Adrin Jamal Brown and Ashley Dawn Hancock

* May 3: Alec Norman Pablo and Shauni Nasley Aulis Cano

* May 3: Kevin Jerard McBride and Jessica Ali Martin