Knowing which season nature is going through can be as simple as walking outside. You can tell by the breeze in the air, the foliage on the trees or the activities of God’s creatures. All of these factors can help you to determine which season nature is currently in.

On Earth, the seasons follow the same cycle every year and have for the last 6,000 years of recorded history. The chances of Mother Nature deviating from that pattern are unlikely. Every plant and animal depends on the consistency of the cycling of the seasons and most plan accordingly. What dictates this pattern? The seasons are controlled by the sun, moon and stars and there is no one or no thing that can change this sequence.

Life is like the changing seasons bringing forth opportunities and difficulties both challenging our Faith.

Spring is a time for sowing the seed of opportunity. For nature, spring will continue to come for the next 6,000 years, but we are blessed with only a few. So when spring comes, we must be ready for there are only a few good planting days in each spring. The success of your spring is determined by the strength of your Faith. As you begin to break up the ground and sow your seed, you must see the harvest in your mind.

You will see others struggling amidst the unforgiving heat of summer. Others will be fighting weeds and drought, causing you to begin to wonder if it’s worth the sweat and blisters. You will only need to look at those whose seed has done well as they prepare for harvest.

Fall is considered the season of harvest, but just like the other seasons, it is plagued with challenges of its own. As the sewer makes plans to start harvesting his fields, he also dreams of the rewards of his hard labor. But the night before the harvesting is to begin, Mother Nature sends a hail storm that beats down and destroys the crop.

We have no control of the weather, but we do have control of how we will respond. It is a strong Faith that allows the disheartened farmer to wake up the next morning, salvage what he can and begin making plans to sow another crop the following spring.

Winter can be the cruelest season of them all. As winter rears her ugly head, our Faith is really put to the test. The winter can consist of lean months filled with long cold nights. Winter is a time of no regrets. There are no regrets for those reaped plenty nor are there any regrets for those whose harvest was small.

Many will be broken and lose hope, deciding never to sow again. Others will remember that spring always follows winter and that with each spring comes opportunity to sow again.

Our lives go through changing seasons just like nature does. Unlike nature, our lives do not all go through the same season together. Some of us may be battling a harsh winter while others are enjoying a bountiful fall harvest. The world may be falling apart for some while others are enjoying the fruits of their labors.

No matter the season, it is our Faith which gets us — and helps others — through the hard times.

