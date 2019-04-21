All around the world, Christians are observing Easter today. These scenes from ‘Man of Galilee — the Ministry, Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus’ depict events in the life of Christ leading up to His Crucifixion and Resurrection. The musical drama is presented annually by Logos Christian Theatre of Asheboro and includes Jesus’ first miracle changing water into wine at the wedding in Cana, the anointing of His feet from the alabaster box and sharing moments with children. The musical was performed this year at Archdale Wesleyan Church and Troy First Wesleyan. The ensemble is available for booking, at no charge, in any church through May or early June. For more information, contact Zoe Faircloth at 336-302-0482. (Photos courtesy of Justin Peele/Peele Photography)