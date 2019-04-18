A story is told of a gentleman, we’ll call him Sam. Sam worked 60-70 hours a week. He enjoyed his Saturdays because that was his only day off.

One Saturday, while Sam was enjoying his coffee and listening to talk radio, he learned that the average lifespan was about 75 years.

This set Sam to wondering and calculating as to how many Saturdays he could expect to enjoy. He came up with the grand total of 3,900.

But Sam was already 55. He had already used more than 2,800 Saturdays. This motivated him to “number his days.”

He went to several toy stores and purchased 1,000 marbles and placed them in a large plastic jar.

Now, every Saturday, Sam takes out a marble and throws it away. As he does, he “THINKS” about his life and his time left.

So, should we all rush out and buy marbles and plastic jars?

What does the Bible say?

Moses tells us in Psalm 90:10,12, “The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow, for it is soon cut off, and we fly away … So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

Not only should we realize that our days are numbered, but we need to “apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

We are all different and God has a place and a responsibility for each of us.

In fact, God thinks about and loves each of us so much that “…He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

In order to “apply our hearts to wisdom,” we need to not only believe in Him, but BELIEVE HIM.

How can we BELIEVE HIM if we don’t even know what He has said?

And how can we KNOW what He has said?

By reading His book!

He has written only one.

And within this one great book are 66 smaller books.

All written by 40 men under the direct supervision and direction of God.

We should not only READ it.

We are commanded to STUDY it.

“STUDY to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15)

The Bible is the only book that is God-breathed. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the man (or woman) of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” (2 Timothy 3:16,17)

One of the wonderful and unique things about reading and studying the Bible is that it is the only book that has the Author right there beside you, giving you insight into what He has written. Praise God!

So “number your days … apply your heart to wisdom.”

Get your Bible out.

Ask God to “Open your eyes, so that you will behold wondrous things out of His law.” (Psalm 119:18)

Surround yourself with people who are seeking to live a life pleasing to God.

Share what you learn from the scriptures with other Christians or non-Christians, if they will listen.

Listen to godly preachers and listen to God-honoring music.

Take the responsibility to encourage yourself in the Lord. You may be alone in your endeavors. (I Samuel 30:6; I Thessalonians 5:11)

So, it makes no difference if you have lost all your marbles or not. If you are reading this, you have time to “apply your heart to wisdom.” God bless.

(All Bible quotes are from the King James Version.)

* Jo Burgess is a member of The Courier-Tribune’s 2019 Panel of Faith Columnists. Jo lives in Ramseur with her husband Hampton. She is a retired elementary school teacher from Randolph County Schools. Contact: jobug1109@gmail.com