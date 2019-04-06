ASHEBORO — Local band, Mightier Than Me, has recorded a song that hit the Worldwide Top 40 of the Radio Indie Alliance charts. “Big As Life” broke in on March 18 as No. 40 and by March 25 had moved up to No. 35.

The self-titled debut EP of Mightier Than Me has been played internationally, earning two top 5 singles on indie radio stations in Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as regular airplay on stations in the Piedmont Triad.

The group was formed four years ago at Guilford Technical Community College in High Point. By 2017, they were named the Rock Band of the Year at the Carolina Music Awards. They plan to release a new album, “Information Age,” on April 18 and will perform that night at a release party at the GTCC Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St., High Point.

Mightier Than Me will also appear at Asheboro’s Sunset Theatre on May 9 as part of the Emerging Artists Series.

Three band members live in Asheboro, including Wes Norman on lead guitar; Randy Williams, the lead vocalist; and Charlie Fuson on drums. From Greensboro are the two female members, Sarah Barker, who plays the keyboard and does backup vocals, and newest member Abigail Jones, who plays bass and sings backup.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Fuson, “that our hard work is paying off. We all have good chemistry and have come together.”

“It’s the start of something better,” added Jones.

“We have traveled to surrounding states and from the mountains to the coast,” said Barker. “We play two or three times a week.”

Barker said one weekend the band played at Emerald Isle on the coast until 2:30 a.m., then were scheduled for Asheboro’s Cox Harley-Davidson at 10 a.m. “It was rainy and cold the whole time.”

Mightier Than Me has also played at Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap here in Asheboro as well as the Fall Festival. But the band is looking at touring far afield, considering their appeal in other countries.

“We’re looking into going to other countries to tour,” said Williams, naming such faraway nations as Australia and South Africa.

“It’s really nice to know our music written here in the Triad has connected with people in South Africa and other countries, and in other cities in the U.S.,” Williams said. “It makes me feel like the world is ready for our music.

“It’s always so surreal for me because we start from nothing, build a song chord by chord, record it, mass produce it, then share it with others.”

“It feels great to know people care,” said Barker. “It’s validation of our work.”

Jones, at 18, is the youngest and newest member of Mightier Than Me. She jokes that Norman was looking for a bass player: “Can you play bass?” “No, but I can learn.”

Norman felt the need to set the record straight: “I approached her for her vocal ability.”

Barker had another reason for wanting Jones in the band. “They’re all great, but it’s nice to have another girl.”

“I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I’m excited to take my music to the next level.”

Chyenne Mohry, the band’s manager, makes it three girls and three boys. She says Norman, her boyfriend, hired her since she owns the 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan that serves as the band’s bus. But she also books their gigs, including performances on WKZL Radio and Spectrum News.

“We’re playing shows and using the money for expenses,” said Norman. “Our album was funded by JP Audio Labs in Colfax.”

Despite the band’s popularity in other countries, Norman said, “Some of our best fans are in Asheboro.”

Finally, the most important question: Where did the band’s name come from?

Norman said the original members were “trying to figure out a name. (A former member) said, ‘Mighty Manatee.’ I thought he said ‘Mightier Than Me.’ Everybody thought that was cool.”

So, whether it’s Mightier Than Me or Mighty Manatee, this band is on its way up the charts.

* To check out the band’s music and find out where they’re playing, visit the website at www.mightierthanme.com.