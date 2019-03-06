ASHEBORO — Are you a knitter or fiber artist who has thought about spinning your own yarn for a special project? Or a youngster who wants to have fun with yarn? Here’s your chance to learn hand-spinning using a drop spindle.

The Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will offer a hand-spinning class on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. All supplies will be provided.

The class has a three-student minimum and is for ages 6 and up.

For more information, come by the Randolph Arts Guild or visit www.randolphartsguild.com.

Le’Tonya Teague

Over the last six years, Le’Tonya Teague has been mastering knitting and has established herself as a designer and teacher in the Triad area. She has been teaching drop spindle and weaving at the RAG for the last few years, and loves to pass on this old tradition of crafting from the heart.