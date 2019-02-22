It seems virtually no one knows or is even interested in knowing or understanding God’s creation of man. As we have said countless times, we do not have a racial problem — we have an ignorance problem.

While many theologians and philosophers waste time on their own unproven theories, the real God has provided His record to inform us of what He did. He made one man out of the dirt, breathed into him and the man (Adam) became a living being. Since a soul does not have a color, we all came from the one man that God created. Therefore, there is no racial component. There is confusion, rejection and ignorance. Even many so-called Christians have jumped on secular bandwagons. Many have become racial robots parroting what world culture says instead of accepting what the real God says. Such lack of loyalty and trust reveals that they are not actually following the Lord Jesus Christ.

In fact, every sector accepts the ingrained racial lie. It does not help that for so long, so many hateful, selfish and ignorant people have acted on and acted out such a perversion and rebellion of what God has said and done.

Meanwhile, self-promoting activists are race baiting everyone while being openly embraced by feckless media outlets. In fact, none of our local TV stations are even interested in hearing or airing the biblical perspective we present.

Just like after the first sin, Adam and Eve hid from God. When asked why they hid, Adam said because they were naked. God asked him — who told you that you are naked? The same enemy that is telling people that they are black or white or brown, etc. Why is it so hard for people to understand that there is no innate or ontological difference in people of supposedly different races. So many are so convinced that they are what they look like that they fail to realize that we are actually made in the image of God.

In the Scripture (Acts 17:16-34) the apostle Paul is addressing the philosophers and know-it-alls in Athens. Even though they disparaged him, they needed to learn what he was there to tell them. He noted their pagan religiosity and exposed their ignorance of the real God that they made allowances for but had no real knowledge of. He informed them that the real God who made everything does not live in man-made temples, nor does he need attendants but rather He provides life, breath and everything else that everyone needs.

Paul also taught that this real God made all of us in all our diversities and cultures from one man, putting everyone where He intended so that each one would search for the very same God in truth although He is not far from any one. Paul informed them that inanimate and so-called gods are all fake, in the past God overlooked such ignorance but now commands everyone everywhere to repent.

