The Arboretum has recently completed a renovation of our Butterfly Garden to showcase the many types of plants that you can grow to attract butterflies.

“What’s eating my parsley?” Every summer at the Arboretum’s Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic, frustrated home gardeners ask us this common question. After explaining that they have been dutifully squashing the offending ‘worms’, gardeners are generally horrified to learn that the worms in question are, in fact, Black Swallowtail butterfly caterpillars. These green, black, and yellow larvae munch voraciously on a variety of cultivated herbs such as parsley, fennel, and dill before pupating. An interesting feature of the swallowtail caterpillars are the orange, hornlike organs behind the head called osmeteria. When threatened, the caterpillar pushes out the osmeterium ‘horns’ to fend off their potential predator with a stinky, chemical repellant.

Fluttering through our summer gardens with beautiful black and blue wings, the Eastern Black Swallowtail is just one of the 175 species of butterflies that are native to North Carolina. Beyond the pleasure they bring to those who see them, butterflies and caterpillars serve an important role in the natural world serving as pollinators for many species of plants as well as a food source for a variety of birds. The butterfly population can also serve as a good indicator of the health of an ecosystem. Many species of butterflies, including the monarch, are suffering a decline in numbers due to the lack of suitable nectar and larval host plants. This is due, in part, to a loss of habitat from development. Native vegetation has been replaced by concrete and asphalt, monoculture turf in lawns, and unsuitable plant species. Creating a “waystation” in your garden can help monarchs and other butterfly species by providing the food and nectar needed for their survival.

The Arboretum has recently completed a renovation of our Butterfly Garden to showcase the many types of plants that you can grow to attract butterflies. It features a variety of nectar plants for adults such as purple coneflower, joe-pye weed, native milkweeds, and others as well as host plants for the larva like bronze fennel, parsley, little bluestem grass, and passionflower vine. For more info on creating your own butterfly garden, go online and search NSCU ‘Butterflies in your Backyard’ or click this link: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/butterflies-in-your-backyard.

Any good lepidopterist can tell you that moths have whip-like, fern-like, or fuzzy antennae with no knobs at their ends, but butterfly antennae are smooth, thin, and whip-like with a terminal knob. As for butterfly wings, they are covered with thousands of tiny overlapping scales arranged like shingles on a roof. Colors such as blue, green, violet, gold, and silver on butterfly wings are not caused by pigment, but rather by light reflecting off the wing scales.

Butterflies and caterpillars breathe through “spiracles,” the tiny openings along the sides of their bodies. They smell with their antennae and taste with their feet using special nerve cells called chemoreceptors. Butterflies bask in the sun to warm their bodies before they fly; the wings serve as solar receptors. If it is too hot, they will seek shade.

This summer, consider purchasing an extra parsley or two for your swallowtail butterfly friends. Plan to come by the Arboretum; stop by the Plant Clinic, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to ask questions or get publications and enter the grounds behind the building to view the butterfly garden to get ideas to support the insect population in your own garden. We are free and open daily till dusk except for special events.

Amy Mead serves as the Volunteer Coordinator at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County, located at the Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Reach her at 910-798-7660 or amead@nhcgov.com.