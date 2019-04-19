“As a product of growing up in 4-H, I know firsthand the many benefits gained from giving presentations on making friendship bracelets and strawberry popsicles”, states Leslie Dill, 4-H alumni and former 4-H agent. “I am delighted that two decades later, I am still able to be involved in this wonderful organization that helps children “make the best better.”, explains Dill.

We are proud to announce the inaugural New Hanover County 4-H Alumni & Friends meet-and-greet on Sunday, April 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Hanover County Extension Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Our goal for this event is to unite people (like Dill) who believe strongly in promoting and supporting the 4-H program. We invite all 4-H alumni and supporters to join us for this special occasion. 4-H alumni, volunteers, parents, donors and supporters are invited to attend.

“This meet and greet event is a “kick off” for our initiative to build a network of 4-H alumni who live in New Hanover County,” said New Hanover County 4-H Agent J. Scott Enroughty. “These alumni and supporters will help serve as a catalyst to build and foster relationships among New Hanover County residents and support the development programs of 4-H.”

Barretta Smith, 4-H parent, believes 4-H have helped all four of her children develop public speaking skills and confidence. Smith shares, “It is so hard to believe how far my kids have come.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature a showcase of 4-H projects and information about the New Hanover County 4-H program. Beginning at 3 p.m., local officials and NC State Extension leaders will share remarks and information about the importance of 4-H. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 910-798-7671 or online via the Extension website at https://newhanover.ces.ncsu.edu/.

“As a 4-H member for 10 years in Onslow County, I learned to be responsible, speak in public, sew my own clothes, preserve food, cook, make good decisions, practice leadership skills, and so much more. Being a part of 4-H gave me self-confidence and a drive to "give back" to the community and that has served me well throughout my adult life.” states Melissa Hight.

For more information, call the New Hanover County 4-H Agent, J. Scott Enroughty, at 910-798-7669 or email him at jsenroug@ncsu.edu.

This article is contributed by J. Scott Enroughty.