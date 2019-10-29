Tuesday, Oct. 29

6 p.m.: New Hope Presbyterian Church hosts a GriefShare Support Group meeting at the church, 200 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, for people in the Lexington community grieving the loss of a family member or friend. Info: newhopepres.com or 336-248-4227.

6:30 p.m.: Lexington Community Candidate Forum at Union Baptist Church, 110 Lincoln Ave., Lexington. Forums for mayor, Lexington City Council Wards 5 and 6, Lexington City Council County At Large and Lexington City School Board Wards 1, 2 and 3. Info: 336-596-0016, 1stnfinestaka1908gmail.com or dnhogan@triad.rr.com.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6-8 p.m.: Fall festival at Coggins Memorial Baptist Church, 1306 S. Main St., Lexington. Food, games for children, cake walk, bingo and more. Free. Info: 336-249-0020.

Thursday, Oct. 31

2 p.m.: History presentation on the Salem Witch Trials with Carl Shatley, in Unity Place at Piedmont Crossing, 100 Hedrick Drive, Thomasville. For reservations to attend, call Blair at 336-474-3605.

5-8 p.m.: Lexington Woman’s Club's Halloween Carnival at Davidson County Fairgrounds, 400 Greensboro St. Ext., Lexington. Games for children, bingo, raffle, food and more. Free admission. Game tickets are 25 cents.

6 p.m.: Hot dog supper for $5 at Center UMC, 186 Center Church Road, Lexington. Pickin’ and Grinnin’ at 7 p.m. in Christian fellowship center. Free admission.

6-7:30 p.m.: Trunk or Treat at Second UCC, 330 N. Church St., Lexington, followed by vesper service at 8 p.m. in sanctuary.

6-8 p.m.: Trunk or treat at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 555 Old Hargrave Road, Lexington.

6-8:30 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat at Mount Tabor UCC, 1002 E. Holly Grove Road, Lexington. Free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Candy donations welcome.

6:30-8 p.m.: Trunk 'N Treat at Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville, for infants through fifth-graders. Trunks of goodies; games and more. Info: 336-687-4735.