This is your annual reminder about your car’s timing belt. If your car has a timing belt and over 60,000 miles, please have it checked and replaced if necessary.

If it breaks, it will probably destroy your car’s motor. If you have a timing chain, you should not have a problem, but you need to know which you have. I mention this each year because a car I was very fond of was destroyed when the timing belt broke. Maybe you will not be blindsided by that issue.

Halloween is approaching rapidly. Let’s all remember to watch out for small ghosts and other strange creatures on Oct. 31. Husband Gray and I are prepared with a candy stash, but we have not had a trick or treater in 17 years, due to our remote location. I guess once again Gray will have to make the sacrifice and eat the candy. I refuse to let Halloween and Thanksgiving go unnoticed, so I put out the appropriate decorations in my home each year. The Christmas push will begin right after Oct. 31, and in some stores it appears to already be in full swing. It was great when everything was not so commercial.

Country store news

The Country Store in Welcome can help you if you are in need of a baby gift, housewarming present or just some home canned tomato juice. The store is always adding new merchandise, and Christmas items are beginning to appear. You can find handmade earrings and other jewelry, plants, all sorts of canned goods, handmade dishcloths and dishtowels, scrubbies, art work and much more. Stop in and see what you have been missing. The store is located next to Rick’s Smokehouse and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is a non-profit organization.

Halloween, fall fun await at local churches



Bethesda United Methodist Women are having a benefit for local missions beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The menu consists of chicken and dumplings, green beans and corn, slaw, rolls and homemade desserts. Make a donation and enjoy the fellowship and delicious food. The church is having trunk or treat and a free hot dog meal from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The church is located at 2922 Bethesda Road.

Center UMC will host its annual Boo Bash at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. The community is invited to attend. Pickin’ and Grinnin’ at Center UMC will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Christian fellowship center. A hot dog supper will be available for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. This month the offering will be given to Center’s Jamaican building team.

The Learning Center of First Baptist Church in Welcome will have a fall festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. There will be costumes, games, candy, crafts and much more. The church will also host trunk and treat from 6:30 to 8:30 Oct. 31 in the Chrysalis parking lot. Church members willing to decorate their trunk and pass out candy are urged to sign up. Donations of candy are also needed.

Save the date for fundraiser

Pilgrim reformed is asking that you save the date, Nov. 9, for the annual chicken pie feast. The event will start with country ham biscuits being ready at 7 a.m. The country kitchen will open at 10 a.m. A limited number of unbaked, frozen chicken pies and quarts of dumplings will be sold, along with home baked items and canned goods. Dine in or take out from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Please note the change in "ending" time. The drawing for the quilt made by the Pilgrim quilting sisters will also be at 4 p.m.

Expressing sympathy

Sympathy should go to the families of Jacob Olin (Joby) Byerly, III and Peggy Sink Black.

Marking milestones

Congratulations should go to Carlin Marie Truell and Joseph Hampton. They were married Oct. 12.

To report news of Welcome, contact Marilyn Hagaman at (336) 731-7877 or at ericakane381@gmail.com.