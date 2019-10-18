Saturday, Oct. 19

8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Good Samaritan Bazaar at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville. Baked and frozen items and more. Info: 336-476-4223.

noon-6 p.m.: Boy Scouts pork chop dinner at Hedrick’s Grove UCC, 5687 E. Old U.S. Highway 64, Lexington. Eat-in and take-out plates, with two pork chops, slaw, baked potato, roll and dessert, are $10.

7:30 p.m.: Winston-Salem Symphony Tim Redmond’s Inaugural Season Pops Series concert featuring the Indigo Girls at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $24. For advance tickets: 336-464-0145 or WSsymphony.org.

Monday, Oct. 21

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

5:30 p.m.: Lexington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting in the conference room, 1 Jamaica Drive.

7 p.m.: Genealogical Society of Davidson County members and prospective members to meet at Pilgrim Reformed Church, 797 Pilgrim Church Road, Lexington. Leonard’s Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to speak.

7:30 p.m.: Denton Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 201 W. Salisbury St.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Registration deadline for flu clinic at Davidson County Senior Center at 555-B W. Center St. Ext., Lexington, on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Open to all county residents age 55 and over. Free for those insured with Medicaid, Medicare Part A or Part B and Blue Cross Blue Shield; otherwise, cost is $25. For appointments: 336-242-2290 or dcsslex@davidsoncountync.gov.

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6 p.m.: New Hope Presbyterian Church hosts a GriefShare Support Group meeting at the church, 200 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, for people in the Lexington community grieving the loss of a family member or friend. Info: newhopepres.com or 336-248-4227.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

uesday12:15 to 1:15 p.m.: Lexington Rotary Club meeting at the J. Smith Young YMCA. Call Sandy Motley at (336) 249-6215 ext. 22.