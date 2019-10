The Hawfields Jammers and Young Musicians of Alamance will perform during the Heritage Music Jam from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Alamance Battleground, 5803 N.C. 62 South, Burlington.

The Young Musicians of Alamance will feature folk songs by soloist Carole W. Troxler.

The free event also will feature living history demonstrations and kids' crafts.

For more details, call 336-227-4785 or visit www.alamance@ncdcr.gov.