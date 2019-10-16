Editor's Note: This story was published in the October edition of Davidson Living. If you would like to read more stories and see more photography by Donnie Roberts, pick up a copy of the magazine at various businesses in Davidson County. Or you may call The Dispatch circulation staff at 336-249-3981 and purchase a home delivery subscription for the magazine.

When it comes to holiday decorations, some people go for the fall theme of hay bales, corn husks and scarecrows. For other people a cackling witch or a smirking pumpkin is the height of autumn décor.

The owners of Missions Pottery & More have captured the essence of the end-of-October holiday with pottery that is a throwback to the folk art tradition of “ugly jugs,” or pottery that has a face on it.

Tommy Davis, owner of Missions Pottery, began making Halloween pottery about five years ago after the original artist making it died. Davis said after the untimely death of his fellow artist, the owners of a Seagrove pottery studio reached out to him to start producing Halloween pottery.

“I have a good relationship with the people that run the gallery. I also have a problem with saying no,” Davis said with a laugh. “Whenever they are in need of something special they come to me, and if at all possible we do it. But it is not just me. There are actually five of us here in the shop.”

The original artist was Kit Vanderwal of Lantern Hill Pottery, a popular potter known for his face jugs and Yeungling glass-infused traditional ware. Vanderwal was shot and killed at his home and studio in 2014.

Davis said seasonal pottery, especially based on holidays, is very popular and is sold year-round in some places. Currently Missions Pottery provides Halloween pottery for locations in Seagrove and Cary. He will begin selling them at Missions Pottery in Lexington in September.

Currently Missions Pottery makes two styles of Halloween ceramics — a witch and a pumpkin — but that is where the similarity ends. Each piece has its own unique look, shape, style and quirkiness.

Davis said they make about 300 of each style in different sizes. He said because of the number of pieces and the fact each one is individually designed, they have to start producing the pottery in June or July.

Davis said the Halloween pottery is a team effort. He creates the basic shape of the artwork, and artist Rita Bullins adds the artistic flare. Bullins said she tries to be as creative as possible when it comes to creating unique pieces of art, especially when it comes to the witches.

“I start out with the noses and then the face kind of comes to me,” Bullin said. “I don’t really pick features. I will have some crying, some pouting or some laughing. ... We just try to get everyone’s point of view, everybody’s interest.”

She said the uniqueness and individuality of the pieces is what people appreciate.

“I think the biggest thing about these is I really try not to make any of them same,” Bullin said. “People really like the fact that they can’t find one that is the same as the other so that they have the different faces to choose from. I have seen people come up and say, 'Hey, that looks like grandpa.' There are a lot of personal touches to them; we pride ourselves with trying not to make things the same.”

She said they have carved cat and dog faces into pumpkins and made happy witches, ugly witches, even witches smoking cigars. Davis said they have even considered starting to make ghosts.

Prices for the pumpkins range from $24 for an extra small to $54 for the larger size. The witches start at $34 and go up in increments of $10 to the largest at $64. Davis said the witches are a little more expensive due to the fact that each is two pieces and is a little more labor intensive.

“I have so much fun making them,” Bullins said. “It is a good break from the day-to-day work. You can only put on so many handles before it starts to get a little boring. With these I can get creative; it brings out the silly side.”

Missions Pottery opened in 2010 and is named such because a majority of the profits from the sale of pottery go to support missionary work. The store is located at 3 North Main St. in Lexington. Visitors are often surprised to fund the large amount of pottery ware sold at the store.

The "& More" part of the store's name refers to the fact Davis also stocks his store with the artwork of dozens of Davidson County and surrounding area artists' work. The store features paintings, leather purses and wallets, wood-turned pens, furniture, handmade soap, jewelry, scarves and more. Visit the store's website at www.missionspotteryandmore.com.

Sharon Myers is a reporter for The Dispatch newspaper.