Dancing For A Cure, a dance-a-thon, will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Complete Fitness for Women, 2337 Corporation Parkway, Burlington.

Monetary donations for the Alamance Regional Breast Cancer Center will be accepted at the door.

The event is open to the public and is for women only. It will include Zumba, belly dance, hot hula, cardio dance and more. Door prizes will be offered.