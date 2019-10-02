Patrick Henry jokes that he never had any success in music until he left Nashville.

"It's true," Henry, who now lives in Burlington, said in a recent interview with the Times-News.

He worked in Nashville for 10 years, writing songs and radio jingles.

But it was following a show for the Tennessee Farm Bureau, in which he told stories and sang funny songs, that he realized he might have a career in this field.

"They paid me and said, 'hey, thank you for the speech.' I thought, I'm not really a speaker, I'm a songwriter, but that's OK. This is actually fun."

Henry's father was a professional speaker, having worked with Jeanne Robertson.

For 20 years now, Henry has spoken at conventions and other events. He is a featured comedian on Sirius XM Radio and has written a book, "The Pancake Principle: Seventeen Sticky Ways To Make Your Customers Flip For You," which was published in 2013. He recently starred in Studio 1's "Be More Chill" as the dad. It was his first foray into acting.

And on Saturday, he will be the keynote speaker for the Cooks for Books fundraiser for Reach Out & Read — Alamance. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Elon Community Church, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon.

Patrick and his wife, Leslie, have three children (two sons and one daughter) so he knows the importance of reading to kids.

A native of Auburn, Ala., he met Leslie when they were teenagers. Leslie's mom, Toni Meredith, is Jeanne Robertson's friend and tour coordinator. While in college, Henry taught himself how to play guitar and began writing funny songs.

"It's going to be an evening of food and fun," he said of Cooks for Books. "I'm happy to be a part of it."

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Elon Community Church, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon, 336-584-0391; Times-News, 707 S. Main St., Burlington, 336-227-0131; and at the door, but seating is limited. Group tickets can be purchased at 336-355-7312.