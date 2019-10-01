Tuesday, Oct. 1

Registration deadline for pumpkin sugar cookie decorating class on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 2-5 p.m. at the Senior Center of Thomasville, 211 W. Colonial Drive, for Davidson County residents age 55 and over. Cost: $12 per person. Fee is due at time of registration. Info: 336-474-2754 or dcsstville@davidsoncountync.gov.

4-7 p.m.: Cotton Grove United Methodist Church, 175 Jersey Church Road, Lexington, hosts Poor Man’s Supper in the fellowship hall. Meal consists of country ham, side meat, fresh pintos, fresh white beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, greens, stewed apples, slaw, condiments, cornbread, biscuits, homemade desserts and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out. Cost: $8 for ages 11 and up; $4 for ages 10 and under.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

12:15 to 1:15 p.m.: Lexington Rotary Club meeting at the J. Smith Young YMCA. Call Sandy Motley at (336) 249-6215 ext. 22.

6:30 p.m.: Lexington City Board of Education meeting at Lexington City Schools’ administration building, 1010 Fair St.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

8:30-10:30 a.m: Hospice and Palliative CareCenter Veteran’s coffee event meets at Richard Childress Racing, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 3

4-5 p.m.: Bookventures, an afterschool program for children in kindergarten-fifth grade, at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6:30 p.m.: South Lexington Community Watch meets at the Acacia Lodge, 915 Cotton Grove Road.