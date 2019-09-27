Friday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: Jukebox Revolver to perform at the Olde Well Tavern, 404 National Blvd., Lexington.

Saturday, Sept. 28

9 a.m.-noon: Fall consignment sale for children’s items at Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem. Clothing, toys, baby equipment and more.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Barbecued chicken fund-raiser at Davis-Townsend Lions Club, Turner Road, Lexington. Half a chicken, slaw, potato salad, roll and cookie plates, eat-in or take-out, are $9. Tickets available from members.

1:30 p.m.: Michael, Lopp and Brummel family meeting, Acacia Lodge, Cotton Grove Road.

5 p.m.: Enterprise Moravian Church chicken pie and country ham supper at 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, in the fellowship hall. There is a cost to purchase meal.

6 p.m.: Dream Team’s Bingo & Paddle Auction at Lexington Church of God Ministry Center, 844 W. Fifth Ave., Lexington, to benefit American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Davidson County. Come early for soup, sandwich, drink and dessert for $5; doors open at 5 p.m. Bring quarters and dollars to play for auction items.

7-10 p.m.: Jukebox Rehab to perform at Summer Wine’d Up Concert at Native Vines Winery, 1336 N. NC 150, Lexington. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

Sunday, Sept. 29

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: T-shirt Sunday and Cruise-in for Christ car show at Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington. Outside event with music. Bring a chair. Pastor Michael Duffield to preach at 11 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, chips, sodas and desserts for a donation. Info: 336-577-2873 or mktvfl@att.net.