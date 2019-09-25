Thursday, Sept. 26

Registration deadline for poinsettia pottery class at Davidson County Senior Center of Thomasville, 211 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 103. Cost: $30, including supplies. Fee is due upon registering. Part 1, building, is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Part 2, painting, is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. To register: 336-474-2754 or dcsstville@davidsoncountync.gov.

8 a.m.-noon, 5-7 p.m.: Fall consignment sale for children’s items at Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem. Clothing, toys, baby equipment and more.

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

4-5 p.m.: Bookventures, an afterschool program for children in kindergarten-fifth grade, at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6:30 p.m.: Glenwood Community Watch meeting at Spruce Street Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Spruce St., Lexington.

Friday, Sept. 27

8 a.m.-noon, 5-7 p.m.: Fall consignment sale for children’s items at Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem. Clothing, toys, baby equipment and more.

8 p.m.: Jukebox Revolver to perform at the Olde Well Tavern, 404 National Blvd., Lexington.

Saturday, Sept. 28

9 a.m.-noon: Fall consignment sale for children’s items at Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem. Clothing, toys, baby equipment and more.

1:30 p.m.: Michael, Lopp and Brummel family meeting, Acacia Lodge, Cotton Grove Road.

5 p.m.: Enterprise Moravian Church chicken pie and country ham supper at 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, in the fellowship hall. There is a cost to purchase meal.

6 p.m.: Dream Team’s Bingo & Paddle Auction at Lexington Church of God Ministry Center, 844 W. Fifth Ave., Lexington, to benefit American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Davidson County. Come early for soup, sandwich, drink and dessert for $5; doors open at 5 p.m. Bring quarters and dollars to play for auction items.

7-10 p.m.: Jukebox Rehab to perform at Summer Wine’d Up Concert at Native Vines Winery, 1336 N. NC 150, Lexington. Tickets are $10 at the gate.