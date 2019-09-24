The Good Hope United Methodist Church free community breakfast will be from 7:30–10 a.m. Oct. 5.

Methodist Men of Good Hope will meet at 7 a.m. in the church fellowship hall for their monthly breakfast meeting Oct. 6. The men are also planning a fish fry on Oct. 19.

Those recently helping with Kids of Hope at early worship at Good Hope have been Missy Leonard, Jennifer Leonard, Erin Teague and Amelia Spiess.

Lisa Miller, Buddy Todd and Pastor Joseph Fulk presented the children’s message at Good Hope recently. Roger Horton and Mike Utt recently presented special music.

All grandparents present at Good Hope on Grandparent’s Sunday received a candy bar.

Church plans lunch event

The fellowship lunch for Reedy Creek Baptist will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Smiley’s Lexington Barbecue.

The 66th homecoming was recently observed at Reedy Creek Baptist with guest speaker the Rev. Chuck Phelps, from Indianapolis, Indiana. There was an installation of the new pastor, the Rev. Ben Farrell. Ralph Vestal gave a memorial of the only church member who had died the previous year, Ed Shutt. Lunch followed the service in the fellowship building.

Recent special music at Reedy Creek Baptist has been by Gary Miller, Karan Miller, Sharon Pierce, Pastor Ben Farrell and Tara Farrell.

Ladies of the church will meet

The ladies fellowship of Currytown Baptist Church will meet tonight at 7 p.m.

There will be at youth activity beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Currytown Baptist.

Mission Sunday will be observed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Currytown Baptist.

Wear pink to promote cancer awareness

The West Davidson High School volleyball team will host a Dig Pink event next Tuesday when they host North Davidson High School in a match. This is to help fund Stage IV breast cancer. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, as well as other events. All breast cancer survivors are invited. All proceeds will benefit the Side Out Foundation. For more information, contact Margaret Rabon at mjrabon@yahoo.com.

Send in your names for service project

The Arcadia Grange has a community project scheduled for Oct. 14 to honor deployed service folks from Davidson County. If you have a friend or family member from Davidson County that is currently deployed, please call Kelli Rapp at 336-425-3311 before Sept. 30. You can contact Rapp also to make a monetary donation. All are welcome to join at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Arcadia Community Building to help.

Schools will offer photo day

Class pictures at Northwest Elementary School will be Tuesday.

Picture day is Wednesday at North Davidson High School.

North Davidson Middle School will sponsor a book fair Oct. 14-18.

Prayers needed

Get well wishes go to Parker Bailey, Gary Bell, Greg Burkhart, Tanner Koonts, Vickie Lambeth, Gary Luper, Karen Luper, Jimmy Miller, Kitty Minter, Debbie Moon, Wendy Motsinger, Lance Perrell, Rommie Porter, Kenneth Prevette, J. W. Reid, Linda Skinner, Kelly Thomason, Addie Wilkins, and Eva Younts.

Sympathy goes to Gary Jones and his family upon the death of his father, David Jones who died on Sept. 17. Also sympathy to the family and friends of Tim Walser who died recently.

To report news of Reedy Creek, call Janie Walser at (336) 764-2553 or at jw6277@gmail.com.



