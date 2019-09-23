Q: My life is out of control and I need to restore order with it and with my family. In the last year I’ve had a major surgery, the death of a parent and illness with the other one. My job has reached new levels of stress that I didn’t think was possible and we are all overweight, over-stressed and under-trained. I would like for us all to live longer and better. How do I get myself back on track to be healthier?

A: Getting yourself healthier would be the first order of business and doing that will require less stress in your life. Stress is the primary factor contributing to declining health. Here’s why. If you’re stressed, your heart rate is higher along with your blood pressure. Your body is producing more cortisol, a stress hormone, which leads to weight gain, especially around your mid-section and leaves your body in a state of elevated inflammation that wears out your organs, can aggravate your digestive system and irritate your joints and connective tissues. Computers and our smart phones help us stay connected, too connected. They were intended to help us work less, but they allow almost unlimited access to your time whether you’re at work or not.

Set limits and real boundaries with your time. Consider this, you can always make more money but you can’t make more time. To unload some stress, limit your accessibility to work-related activities and people. This includes co-workers and managers who work too much and expect the same from you. The next goal would be to eliminate or, at least curtail, your time on social media and screen time which includes computers, phones and TVs. Elevate your mind with books or outdoor activities for leisure. Have dinner with your family and enjoy family time. Turning off electronics 30 to 60 minutes prior to going to bed will improve your quality of sleep, which is huge.

Deeper sleep is better for your brain and for body repairs. Drink more water and less soft drinks, coffees and fluids that are more damaging to your overall wellness like energy drinks. Choose healthier foods and eat less at restaurants. Cooking is good family time. Breathe. Seriously, learn to breathe deeply and release tension within your body and mind. Most of us, due to stress tend to breathe shallow breaths.

Make time to walk to begin an exercise program. Once you have made that a habit, allot some of that time for resistance training, which is essential for maintaining muscle mass as you age. It helps regulate sugar use within your body and strengthens your heart while helping to lower blood pressure. The changes listed are going to be challenging to incorporate and you won’t be able to do them all at once, but taking control of your time and deciding how you want to use it can make your life more enjoyable. God bless and keep training.

Daryl Laws is a certified personal trainer and owner of Body Unlimited Inc., 325 Holly Hill Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Contact him at 336-538-0012 or daryllaws@aol.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BodyUnlimited.