CONCERTS

Meek Mill and Future: 7 p.m. today, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Kasey Musgraves: 8 p.m. today, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Kid Rock & Hank Williams Jr.: 7 p.m. Friday, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $49 to $159; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

NF: 8 p.m. Friday, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte; and 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. $27 to $47; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Mandolin Orange with Mountain Man: 8 p.m. Saturday, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tesla: 8 p.m. Saturday, White Oak Event Space, Greensboro. $32.50; tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Harry Connick Jr.: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian St., Durham. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or www.dpacnc.com/.

Dropkick Murphy's: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh; and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte. Tickets are $29 to $65. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

Guns N' Roses: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spectrum Center, Charlotte. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Adam Ant: 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Greensboro. Tickets are $30, $35, $45 or $55. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.CarolinaTheatre.com.

EVENTS

Jay Leno: 8 p.m. Friday, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), 123 Vivian St, Durham. $55 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Old Timers Night: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Haw River Historical Museum, 201 E. Main St., Haw River. Charles Belcher will talk about the history of the Haw River Volunteer Fire Department. Free. 336-380-9611.

EXHIBITS

Chrystal Hardt's artwork on display and for sale: Noon to 3 p.m. today at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

The Scott Family Collection presents "Back to the Future — The Scotts of Today": Opening reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Scott Family Collection, Wallace Gee Building, Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham. Free, but donations are appreciated. For more details, call 336-506-4203 or visit www.scottcollection.org.

THEATER & DANCE

Gallery Players presents "Mamma Mia": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Tickets cost $11 to $17 and can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. weekdays or one hour prior to showtime. For more details, call 336-222-8497.

Studio 1 presents "Be More Chill":7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sara McMillan Brown Theatre at Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.

Elon University's Department of Performing Arts presents "Collage": 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Roberts Studio Theatre, Scott Studios at Arts West, Elon. $15 or free with Elon University identification. Reservations are recommended at elonperformingarts.com or by calling 336-278-5610.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents "Matilda — The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 21-22, 26-29 and Oct. 3-6. $25 for adults and $23 for students and seniors with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at 336-725-4001 or online at www.LTofWS.org.