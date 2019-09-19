The 1910 Dentzel Menagerie Carousel is undergoing renovations, but its presence will still be felt at this weekend's Carousel Festival.

A booth will be set up near the Carousel House to share memories, stories and family traditions involving the carousel. Folks are encouraged to bring old photos to be scanned as well. These memories will be collected and edited into stories that the city of Burlington will share while the carousel is closed for restoration. A Carousel Memory Archive will be accessible through the city's website.

Large, cut-out images of the carousel's animals will be hidden throughout the park. When participants find the animals, they can take photos and post them to their personal Instagram account tagging @BurlingtonNC. Those who post and tag photos of all five animals will win a prize at the information tent.

The rules for the Instagram Scavenger Hunt are posted to the city of Burlington's Instagram Stories (@BurlingtonNC). The scavenger hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, which are the festival's hours.

"This scavenger hunt is open to all ages," said Emily Crowley, Supervisor of Special Events for the Burlington Recreation & Parks Department. "We've really been working to make the Carousel Festival a little more exciting each year. Two years ago, we started having the headliner concert on Saturday evening instead of on Sunday afternoon. This year, in addition to introducing the Instagram Scavenger Hunt, we've relocated the beer garden to surround the main stage and have added some life-sized games and additional tables. This is a family inclusive event and that's what we strive for. We also had local artist, Claire Lewis, create an 8-foot-long mural outline in the amusement area that the community can paint and draw on during the festival."

Also new this year is a park-and-ride with Link Transit. Festival-goers can park at Lot No. 8 at 700 S. Spring St., Burlington, and ride to the festival. The bus will run every half an hour.

"We had it in the works for last year's festival, but it was canceled due to Hurricane Florence," Crowley said. "It does get crowded near the park, so we thought this may be an option for some folks. It drops you off at Kitchin Street."

An interactive playground will be set up in the Under The Trees area as well as the amusement area. Cost is $5 for a wristband for unlimited play. Sales of the wristband will conclude an hour before the festival ends. Amusement park rides (excluding the carousel and planes) will be available to ride for free throughout the festival.

Love and Theft will headline the festival at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Jimmy Combs Amphitheater. Be sure to bring chairs and/or blankets because seating won't be provided.

Additional entertainment will include:

Saturday

Main Stage — The Jacob Danieley Band at 10 a.m.; Kimber & Kompany at noon; Sweet T & The Biscuits at 2 p.m.; and the Tim Smith Jazz Band at 4 p.m.

Thataways Stage — Alamance Jazz Band at 10 a.m.; Will McBride Group at noon; The Collection at 2 p.m.; and Brake Tyme Band at 4 p.m.

Under the Trees Stage — Lee's White Tiger at 10 a.m.; Karizma at 11 a.m.; Magic by Christopher at noon; Drum Circle at 2 p.m.; Princess Parties of N.C. at 4 p.m.; and Young Musicians of Alamance at 5 p.m.

Sunday

Main Stage — The Attractions Band at noon; The Rick Strickland Band at 1:45 p.m.; and Hip Pocket at 3:30 p.m.

Thataways Stage — Blue Cactus at noon; Lauren Light at 2 p.m. and Love & Valor at 3:45 p.m.

Under the Trees Stage — The Curly Fries at noon; Princess Parties of N.C. at 2 p.m.; and Magic by Christopher at 3 p.m.

A food court and food trucks also will be available as well as events throughout the park.

For more details, visit btowneventsnc.com/ or visit B-Town Events on Facebook.