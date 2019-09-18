It’s no secret that rotisserie chicken is one of my all-time favorite supermarket shortcuts. Not only does it save time after a busy day, but at a cost of around $6.99 per chicken, it’s definitely a budget-friendly shortcut you can feel good about.

While it may seem like $6.99 isn’t much of a bargain when you haven’t even started to factor in the other ingredients, dividing it between two or more meals makes it very affordable. In most cases, an average-size rotisserie chicken will yield 3 to 4 cups of meat, which is usually more than enough for two casseroles. If you’re lucky enough to score one of the larger, “family-size” chickens which weigh around 5 pounds, you may even have enough meat for a third casserole.

I admit that picking the meat off the chicken is a messy, tedious job, but I promise the results are well-worth the effort. When you see that pile of perfectly-cooked chicken just waiting to be turned into an amazing meal, you’ll be glad you spent the time. Once you’re done, here are some yummy recipes to get you started.

Ranch chicken mac and cheese

• 3 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 cup 2 percent milk

• 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

• 3/4 cup ranch salad dressing

• 1 cup coarsely chopped cooked chicken

TOPPING:

• 1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

• 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a 6-quart stockpot, cook macaroni according to package directions for al dente; drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in dressing. Add chicken and sauce to macaroni, tossing to combine. Transfer to a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Toss bread crumbs with melted butter; sprinkle over macaroni. Top with bacon. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Sprinkle with parsley.

Freeze option: Prepare recipe as directed, increasing milk to 1 1/3 cups. Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350°. Cover casserole with foil; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; continue baking as directed or until heated through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees F. Serves eight at $1.45 per serving.

Easy chicken enchiladas

• 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

• 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 2 cups chopped cooked chicken

• 2 cups sour cream

• 1 10 ¾-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

• 1 4-ounce can chopped green chiles

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed

• Pico de Gallo, optional

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken, sour cream, soup, chilies, onion, pepper and salt. Spoon about 1/2 cup off center on each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees F. for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with pico de gallo. Serves 10 at about $1.89 per serving.

Chicken biscuit pot pie



• 1 2/3 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

• 1 1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken

• 1 10 ¾-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 cup biscuit/baking mix

• 1/2 cup whole milk

• 1 large egg

In a large bowl, combine the vegetables, chicken, soup and thyme. Pour into an ungreased deep-dish 9-inch pie plate. Combine the biscuit mix, milk and egg; spoon over chicken mixture.

Bake at 400 degrees F. until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Serves four at about $2 per serving.

Penny Hawkins is a former Times-News Cook of the Month. Contact her at twodollardinners@yahoo.com or visit her blog at twodollardinners.blogspot.com. Her “$2 Dinners Cook Book: Easy Delicious Meals for $2 or Less Per Serving” is available for $14.99 at www.tatepublishing.com.