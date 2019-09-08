While the Wright brothers are famous for their part in aviation history, Dr. Elliot Engel said the two had "opposite personalities."

"Wilbur, the oldest brother, was rather tall, quiet and reflective," Engel said. "While Orville was emotional, liked to make fudge and played the mandolin. Neither one of the brothers married. Wilbur died 35 years before Orville did, but Orville mourned his brother for the rest of his life."

It is believed, Engel said, that "when Orville was 18, he got typhoid. Wilbur would sit by his bedside and read the newspaper to him. One of the articles was about a man in France who had tried hang gliding and had died. It was after Orville got better that he and Wilbur began working on a way to improve on that process. Life is full of ironies. If they hadn't read about that accident, well, where would aviation be today?"

Engel will present "Brothers, Not Twins — Separating Wilbur and Orville Wright" on Sept. 17 during the Alamance County Historical Museum's dinner, lecture and raffle at the Alamance Country Club, 2402 Pineway Dr., Burlington. A cash bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the dinner/lecture will be at 6:30 p.m.

The Wright Brothers is one of the talks Engel has given during "Our State" magazine events.

"I'm not a Tar Heel by birth," he said. "But I really enjoy researching and talking about North Carolina's historical figures."

Engel, who has taught at the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University and Duke University, earned his Master of Arts degree and his Ph.D. as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at UCLA. He has written 10 books, which have been published in England, Japan, Turkey and the United States. He has written talks about 100 historical figures. An English professor with a concentration on Charles Dickens, he has enjoyed delving into historical characters and their lives.

The Wright brothers, Engel said, were originally from Dayton, Ohio, which is known as "the birthplace of aviation." North Carolina claims "first in flight" because the brothers piloted the first powered airplane at Kitty Hawk; that flight lasted 12 seconds and covered 120 feet.

"The National Weather Service had given other locations — San Diego, Calif. and Pine Island, Fla., but the brothers chose Kitty Hawk for its 17 mph winds," Engel said. "It was really the perfect place for their experiment."

Cost is $65 per person and reservations can be made by calling 336-226-8254; deadline to register is Tuesday.