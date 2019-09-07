Saturday, Sept. 7

6-10 a.m.: A breakfast fundraiser will take place at Shiloh Methodist Church, Highway 150, Reeds. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children. Serving country ham, sausage, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs, red eye and milk gravies, homemade biscuits, grits, stewed apples, fruit, drinks, and more.

7-10 a.m.: Country breakfast buffet at Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Cost: Adults, $7; children 12 and under, $3.

7:30-11 a.m.: A breakfast fundraiser will take place at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville. Cost is a donation. Serving eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, stewed apples, sausage gravy and biscuits with coffee and juice.

Sunday, Sept. 8

1 p.m.: Sullivan family reunion will be at Emanuel Reformed Church; Thomasville. Meats will be provided for picnic lunch. Bring sides and desserts.

Monday, Sept. 9

6-7 p.m.: Cancer Center Support Group meeting at Lexington Medical Center-Hinkle Chapel, 250 Hospital Drive.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

2-6 p.m.: Blood drive at Meadowview Reformed Presbyterian Church, Odell Owen Road. Pizza at the canteen and free child care available. Call (336-249-2680 or email ltrivette@meadowviewpca.org for an appointment.

10:30 to 11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Call (336) 242-2040.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group will meet at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. For information call, Rene Gobble at (336) 698-5285, or Leanne Beal at (336) 596-5111. Nar-Anon is a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

11:30 a.m.: Lexington High School Class of 1951 reunion and lunch at Yarborough's Restaurant. Cost will be your meal, drink and tip. Contact Marian R. Sink at (336) 249 -1547.

