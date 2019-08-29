ELON — The legendary Camp Springs Bluegrass Park had grown silent.

That is until last September when Cody Johnson and his wife, Donna, decided to buy the land and revitalize the bluegrass park, which once featured performers like the late great Bill Monroe.

The late Carlton Haney, a bluegrass promoter, owned and operated the bluegrass music park until 1986. The first Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival took place on Labor Day weekend in 1969.

"If this place could talk," Cody said on Tuesday morning. "I mean, can you imagine? To my knowledge, it was the first multi-day bluegrass festival in North Carolina. Besides bluegrass shows, there were a lot of country acts here, too. Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard played here."

The Johnsons are inviting bluegrass music lovers throughout North Carolina to come to the 50th anniversary Labor Day Bluegrass Festival this weekend at 540 Boone Rd. with performances throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver will perform for the 50th anniversary show and Lawson, Cody said, performed at the site with The Country Gentlemen for the first time during Labor Day weekend in 1971.

"There's a lot of history here," Cody added.

The 1971 film, "Bluegrass Country Soul," was shot at the Camp Springs Bluegrass Park. Cody's father, the late Bill Johnson, is in the film.

"Dad helped park cars and took tickets. There's one shot of him on a horse and the horse leans over and drinks water from the pond," he said.

The area where bluegrass and country music legends once performed had become overcome with weeds and brush which accumulated over a 30-year time period.

"It had grown up to the point that you couldn't see the stage from 20 feet away," Cody said. "The three buildings — the concession stand, stage and bath house were made out of concrete, so they were durable. But the floor and the roof of the stage collapsed."

Cody, along with the help of his family and friends, renovated the bath house and painted the concession stand. Due to the damage, a portable stage will be brought in this weekend.

Those interested in camping can come to the site around 10 a.m. on Friday; it's first-come, first-served. There are no electrical hookups this year, but Cody said he's hoping to have those next year.

Camping and the two days of concerts is included in the $70 weekend pass. Cody said that when decided how to price the tickets, "we wanted it to keep it affordable for kids and families." Cost per day for the concerts is $30.

"We wanted this festival to be a place were you could go, hear good music and eat," he said. "We plan on serving affordable food at the concession stand as well."

Cody has fond memories of the park, including the time he played baseball with drummer Mark Herndon from the country supergroup, Alabama. The band performed there in the early 1980s.

"I grew up right down the road from here. I used to come here a lot as a kid. I hated to see it go," he said. "A lot of close friends and family members have put in a lot of hours to get it to the point it is now and we just hope that people will come out and enjoy the music."