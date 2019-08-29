CONCERTS

Drew Foust: 7 p.m. Friday, 584 Grill, 710 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. 336-584-0479 or grill584.com.

Chatham Rabbits: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 1612 Jordan Dr., Saxapahaw, for the final Saturdays in Saxapahaw concert series for the season. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more details, call 336-675-7704 or visit www.SaxapahawNC.com.

Kris Ferris: 7 p.m. Saturday, 584 Grill, 710 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. 336-584-0479 or grill584.com.

The Bandits: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, The Barn Dance, 6341 Phillippi Road, Julian. Doors open at 5 p.m. Line dance lessons with Mark and Sheila Hearne from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. $10 for adults, $8 for members and $5 for those 18 and under. www.thebarndanceinc.com.

The Raconteurs: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. Tickets are $35 to $135. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveNation.com.

Hopscotch Music Festival: Sept. 5-7, downtown Raleigh. www.hopscotchmusicfest.com or www.etix.com.

Hootie & the Blowfish: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $69 to $159; tickets available through LiveNation.

EVENTS

"Dumbo": 8 p.m. Saturday, Burlington City Park, 1388 S. Main St., Burlington. Presented by B-Town Events. Children's fitness activity at 7:30 p.m. Free. For more details, visit www.btowneventsnc.com or visit B-Town Events on Facebook.

Joshua Lozoff will present Life is Magic: 7 p.m. Monday, McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts on the Elon University campus. $15 or free with Elon University identification. 336-278-5610.

EXHIBITS

MERGE — A Community Art Exhibition by Independent Artist Movement: Artwork will be on display and for sale now through Saturday at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

"Persia Sublime — A Visual Tapestry of Journeys in Iran," photographs by Sia Yazdanfar: Artwork will be on display and for sale now through Saturday at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

Chrystal Hardt's artwork on display and for sale: Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and prior to all Paramount Theater events and productions now through Sept. 19 at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.

The Meaning of Blue — The Paintings of Katharine Nash Rhoades: The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 27 at Gallery 406 Arts West on the Elon University campus.

Barbara Rizza Mellin's "Simple Elegance — Asian Brush paintings": On display and for sale now through Sept. 29, Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more details, call 336-226-4495 or visit www.alamancearts.org/.

The Scott Family Collection presents the exhibit, "Dr. Floyd Scott's Legacy": 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Scott Family Collection, Wallace Gee Building, Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd., Graham. The exhibit is on display through September. Free, but donations are appreciated. To make an appointment, call 336-506-4203 or visit www.scottcollection.org/.