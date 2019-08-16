This is it, y’all; the final week of the Summer Reading Program, hosted by the Gaston County Public Library. I hope you’ve had a blast with this year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories.”

The fine folks at the various library branches have worked hard to bring a plethora of space-themed events to the community, and to pull books highlighting aliens, planets, the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and I’m sure all of you have worked even harder to make reading a top priority this summer. Or at least you’ve had the intention. Life happens, I get it.

The official end to the program is this Saturday, Aug. 24, just in time for school to start Aug. 26. That means there’s still time to get in some last-minute reading for a chance to win prizes.

Make sure to fill out reading logs provided by the branches. The logs and requirements are different for each age group, and so are the prizes. Those prizes range from Lego sets to a family membership at the Schiele Museum.

The more you read, the more logs you fill out. The more logs you fill out, the more chances you have to win.

Visits to the library don’t have to end with summer, though. Various exhibits and events for all ages take place just at one branch or another. And there are still plenty of staff members willing to help you find the perfect book (or ebook, or audiobook, or CD, or DVD, or magazine...you get where I’m going).

There are free teen, tween, and kid-centered groups and activities, too, that can be enjoyed after school and on the weekends.

Reading doesn’t have to stop now that summer is just about over. It doesn’t have to be a chore, either. Find something that interests you and run with it. Your local branches will be there to help.

For more information, visit gastonlibrary.org.

Reach reporter Brandy Beard at bbeard@gastonagzette.com or 704-869-1840.