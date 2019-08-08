CONCERTS

Thomas Rhett: 7 p.m. today, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. $38.75 and up; tickets available through www.LiveNation.com.

Ben Folds & Violent Femmes: 7 p.m. today, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. $25 to $283; tickets available through Live Nation.

Dierks Bentley: 7 p.m. today, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $39 to $164; tickets available through LiveNation.

The New Mass Choir: 7 p.m. Friday, Glen Raven First Baptist Church, 2410 W. Webb Ave., Burlington. Free.

Rebelution: 7 p.m. Friday, Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 South McDowell St, Raleigh. $27 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

John Mayer: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Spectrum Center, Charlotte. $59.50 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Heart: 7 p.m. Saturday, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. $25 and up; tickets available through LiveNation.

Kiss: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. $39.50 to $99.50; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Get The Led Out: 8 p.m. Saturday, Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), Durham. $27.50 and up; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Kidz Bop Workshop: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Charlotte. Tickets are $115 and can be purchased at kidzbop.com/workshops.

Kidz Bop World Tour 2018: 4 p.m. Sunday, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $25 to $95; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Khalid: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Spectrum Center, Charlotte. $69 to $150; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

David Crosby: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Carolina Theatre, Durham. Tickets start at $50.50 and can be purchased at www.carolinatheatre.org or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Heart: 7 p.m. Wednesday, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte. $22 and up; tickets available through LiveNation.

The Jonas Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, PNC Arena, Raleigh. $64 to $495; tickets available through Ticketmaster.

MOVIE SERIES

Senior Movie Morning — "Christopher Robin": 10 a.m. today, Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Free.

“How To Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World”: 10 a.m. today, Southeast Cinemas, Alamance Crossing 16, 1090 Piper Lane, Burlington. $3.75 plus tax (includes movie and kids combo). 336-585-2585 or www.southeastcinemas.com.

"Christopher Robin": 8:30 p.m. Friday, Beth Schmidt Park, 2150 Elon Park Drive, Elon, as part of the Elon Recreation & Parks Department's 2019 Summer Movies. Admission is free, so is popcorn and lemonade. Bring a chair or blanket.

"Blazing Saddles": 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Graham Cinema, 119 N. Main St., Graham, as part of the Classic Film Series. $3. 336-229-4225.

EVENTS

Weathered Barn Pop-Up Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5434 Foster Store Rd., Liberty. Visit Weathered Barn Pop-Up Sale on Facebook.

The "Old North State" Farm Toy Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Lakeview Community Church Family Life Center, 101 Boone Rd., Burlington. $4 for adults and free for children under 12 with an adult. 336-214-3670 or dash514@triad.rr.com.

Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries' drive-up and drop-off event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library (Davis Street entrance), 342 S. Spring St., Burlington; Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane; and Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. The event is in preparation for the 35th annual Fall Book Sale which begins Sept. 6 and will take place through Sept. 16. 336-229-3588.

Universoul Circus: 7 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 14-16; noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; and 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro. $18 to $40: tickets available through Ticketmaster.

EXHIBITS

The Movement — Danville's Civil Rights Permanent Exhibit: Opens with a reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St., Danville, Va. 434-793-5644 or www.danvillemuseum.org.

INTRINSIC — Selections from the Central Region of The Watercolor Society of North Carolina and Haw River Reveries — Photography of Frank DiMauro: Exhibit is on display now through Saturday in the Sister Galleries (Watercolor Society) and SunTrust Gallery (Frank DiMauro) at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. 336-226-4495 or www.alamancearts.org/.