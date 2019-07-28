David and Carol Cates celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July with their family in the mountains of North Carolina.

The anniversary activities included a newlywed trivia game where the couple gave separate answers to a variety of questions. Fifty years of marriage was evident in their close or exact responses. Family pictures were taken and the event closed with a bubble archway for David and Carol to exit.

The couple also celebrated with a getaway at the North Carolina beach and a tour of Alaska.

They were married on July 19, 1969.

David and Carol thank God for the many ways He has helped and blessed them over the past fifty years. God’s word and prayer have been a constant source of help and strength for their marriage and family.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. — 1 Corinthians 13