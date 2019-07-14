Melvin D. and Linda L. Tunstall of Green Level were honored with a reception on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Occasions restaurant in Burlington, in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

The event was hosted by Bonita Tunstall-Peguise of Raeford, their daughter, and Melvin D. Tunstall, III of New York, their son.

Decorations featured black tablecloths with hurricane vases filled with golden pearl flowers, black roses and gold and black water beads. Photos of momentous occasions throughout the couples’ marriage greeted guests as they arrived.

The Tunstalls were married on July 5, 1969, at First Baptist Church on Apple Street in Burlington with the Rev. Harold Cobb officiating.













