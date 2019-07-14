Cephus and Patricia Faucette Jr. of Burlington were honored with a surprise dinner on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Haw River Civic Center in Haw River in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Hosts included Cephas and Beverly Faucette III of Burlington, their son and daughter-in-law; Donnie and Vanessa Tinnin of Burlington, their daughter and son-in-law; Colby Faucette of Greenville, N.C., their grandson; and Charissa Faucette of Charlotte, their granddaughter.

Mrs. Faucette wore a white carnation corsage with gold and brown accents and Mr. Faucette wore a matching boutonniere.

Brown and gold tablecloths accented with bows and tiered candles decorated the party area.

The Faucettes were married on June 28, 1969, at the home of Marie Parker of Burlington and the late Harvey D. Parker, cousin of the bride.



They have two children, two grandchildren and Jaden Menjivar of Burlington, their godson.