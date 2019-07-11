For immigrants, America represents a fresh start.

This concept is dramatically portrayed in Studio 1's latest show, Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge."

Set in the 1950s, the show follows two Italian immigrants, Marco (Jack Nauman) and Rodolpho (Chase Wilson). The brothers leave their poverty-stricken town in hopes of finding work as longshoremen in New York. Marco and Rudolpho live with Beatrice (Carol Taylor), their cousin; Eddie (Parry Wilvers), Beatrice's husband; and Catherine (Hailey Korzekwinski), Eddie and Beatrice's orphaned niece. The family's apartment is in an Italian-American neighborhood overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge.

The play is based on a true story told to a lawyer by a longshoreman.

Directed by Tami Kress, this show is definitely relevant to current events involving immigration. It also is perfect for the week following the Fourth of July. While there are no pyrotechnics on stage, mind you, there are definitely emotional fireworks. Parry Wilvers delivers a dramatic, dark, performance as Eddie, a man obsessed with his niece.

Carol Taylor has the 1950s housewife demeanor down pat. From her outfit to her mannerisms, Taylor becomes Beatrice. And Hailey Korzekwinski is mystifying as a girl caught between the love of the only father she's ever known and the young man she's fallen in love with.

Chase Wilson, as the vibrant Rodolpho, will not only entertain with his acting, but his singing is incredible. Jack Nauman is superb as Marco, the strong, protective older brother.

Craig Pearman is new to the Studio 1 stage; he plays Alfieri, a lawyer and narrator. Pearman tells this family's emotional story effectively.

Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge" is honestly, at times, tough to watch. The show is a roller coaster ride of emotions, but these actors are so good at what they do that you can't look away.

NOTE: Due to profanity, violence and adult themes and situations, this show is recommended for mature audiences only.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sara McMillan Brown Theatre at Studio 1, 309 Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, Burlington. Tickets are $13 for seniors and students and $16 for adults and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.