It is sizzling outside, which doesn’t phase me as I sit in the comfort of my air conditioning and prepare to tell you what’s going on in Arcadia.

Two churches to host VBS

For the 11th year in a row Mt. Olivet UMC and Enterprise Moravian churches are teaming up to share with the community at large the something-for-everyone opportunity to learn about Jesus and his impact on the world today. This year’s theme is SonWorld Adventure Park, likening the Christian experience to the excitement of an amusement park. Classes are broken into preschool, elementary, youth and adults.

Everyone assembles at 5:30 in the fellowship hall at Mt. Olivet to enjoy a light meal that changes every night. After eating there’s a chance for games and at 6:15 every evening Celebration Station will take place under the picnic shelter. Four animatronic characters will tell a story of discovery. Then everyone divides into class activities, craft and music enrichment.

Adults will study biblical figure Joshua using Max Lucado’s "Glory Days: Living Your Promised Land Life Now." Preregistration is not necessary, but can be done online at: http://mtolivetumc.net./vbs2019. Parking will not be available in back of the church. It is suggested guests park in front.

Lions club has been busy

As evidenced by the accompanying photos, the Arcadia chapter of Lions International had a successful golf tournament on June 22. Paul Matyas was the grand prize winner. This was the first tournament and they plan on making it a yearly event.

The Lions have selected and installed officers, and at the same meeting accepted a check from Jeff and Cindy Zimmerman of Country Roads RV Center in Arcadia. The Zimmerman’s check was presented in memory of Jeff’s father, Wade, who was active with the Lions for many years before his death. Congratulations to the officers for next year: President Claudia Woodruff, Vice President Joe Craver, Secretary Matt Wright and Treasurer Millard Martin.

Friedberg Moravian Bible School set

“God is Super! Jesus is my Superhero!” is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Friedberg Moravian Church. Each evening from 6-8 p.m. beginning Sunday the community is invited to enjoy songs, stories, snacks, games and crafts. Preregister at: www.friedbergmoravian.org.

A chance to shine

Have you been fretting about the condition of the world and feeling helpless to make a difference? You can change a little corner of the planet by volunteering to deliver for Meal on Wheels of Davidson County. There is a real need in north Davidson, Tyro, Reedy Creek, Reeds and other areas. As a sometime side-kick when my husband has been a substitute driver I can say with certainty that it takes less than two hours to make a big difference in the lives of neighbors. Please consider this opportunity and call Jacob Gordon at (336) 474-2646 or email at Jacob.gordon@davidsoncountync.gov.

Book club, movie and picnic planned

Join the discussion of "The Right Stuff" by Tom Wolfe Friday at 1 p.m. at the North Davidson branch of the Davidson County Public Library. Everyone is welcome to come Saturday at 11 a.m. for a free showing of "E.T.: The Extraterrestrial." Snacks will be provided. The Finale Picnic will be July 22 at 10 a.m. Professor Whizz Pop will perform in the fellowship hall at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, immediately followed by a hot dog lunch at the library. Additional parking will be available at the church. The Galaxy of Goodies prize store will open for preschool-fourth grades to receive prizes for reading.

Something to think about

“If you haven’t any charity in your heart you have the worst kind of heart trouble.” -- Bob Hope

To report news of Arcadia, call Lynette Wikle at (336) 408-1280 or email at arcadianews16@gmail.com.