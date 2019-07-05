We have heard from many of you about the new changes to the way we can recycle in Gaston County. I hope this may answer even more questions and concerns.

About three years ago, China, the buyer on much of our recyclables, decided that the laborers in China should not be subjected to sorting recyclable materials from excessive trash and hazards. They were finding things like food waste, rotten baby diapers, cords, dolls, etc. When China got to the end of this 3 year warning, the country pulled the plug. Most of us didn’t think that they would follow with this threat of refusing contaminated recyclables.

The U.S. was caught with its pants down with very few processing plants to handle all of these materials.

Our Materials Recovery Facilities, MRF’s, also had been warning us that contaminated single stream recycling was costing them extra money because of extra help needed to pull out wire hangers, hoses, food scraps and other un-recyclables.

No community has a significant way to monitor what any homeowner puts into their single stream recycling container, so should they choose to use it correctly and their next door neighbor chooses to use it as a second trash can, the results are contamination of the entire load of recycling.

Fees have been levied against towns for contamination, driving the cost of recycling up.

The sale of recyclables has been steadily decreasing, driving the value of clean cardboard, newspaper, plastics, mixed paper down. Our local vendors have had to stop the bleeding and decide how to manage their end of the recycling industry the best way they can, and that is to limit the recyclables to those with the most return on the dollar and the ones easiest to keep clean.

Out goes mixed paper -- lots of folks think used napkins, soiled paper towels, used paper plates (or oops, that was a Styrofoam plate) are all mixed paper, right? So, for the rest of the community that knows clean mixed: magazines, junk mail, office paper, mailers, cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes are the correct items, we are now all shut out (and add to this fact that there is a glut of mixed paper flooding the market that does exist, less than $0.00 per pound).

Plastics are another issue totally. About 3 or 4 years ago, vendors figured there would be markets for all of the plastics, with numbers 1 and 2 being the easiest to identify and recycle, and the rest, well, if we get enough of any one kind, they, too, will be returned to the plastics manufacturer. Instead, we shipped mixed bales to developing countries for their folks to sort through, and again without proper disposal systems, many plastics found their way into our water systems and eventually into the oceans.

So, what we face and will work through is single stream recycling with fewer items and our county convenience sites accepting fewer items. We are very fortunate to have our sites manned by very capable and responsible adults who will ask and check to ensure that our collected materials are as pure as possible. Recycling is an option and should only be attempted for those who care about the future of our planet.

And just for one more reminder, you can't recycle plastic bags anywhere except grocery stores or department stores who readily accept them in their store bins.

Nan Kirlin is recycling coordinator. Her Planet Earth column runs on Sundays.