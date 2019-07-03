Preparations are being made within the community to celebrate Independence Day on Thursday. I do hope your Independence Day is surrounded by family and friends.

Library to host numerous events

Our friends at the West Davidson Public Library have numerous events that will be held within the next couple of weeks.

The library will host a movie night at 6 p.m. Monday. They will show ”Escape from Planet Earth.”

A class on knowing your digital footprint will be held at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The library will hold a Hunter Saftey Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13. Participants will need to register through the Hunter Education Program of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. There is also a link on the library Facebook page.

A ”Moon Pies and Tye Dyes” event will be held at the library at 3 p.m. July 15. Those interested must bring their own t-shirt. Following this event, the library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic landing on the moon by watching a live webcast event. Free popcorn and beverages will be available. At 6 p.m. that evening, the library will hold a movie night showing ”First Man.”

PHA meeting is next week

The Piedmont Handgunners Association will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. July 11 at Ocean View Seafood Restaurant.

Members and prospective members are welcome to attend.

Genealogical Society to meet at Beulah UCC

For those interested in history and genealogy, the Genealogical Society of Davidson County will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. July 15. This meeting will be about the history of Beulah United Church of Christ, located at 2828 Arnold Road in Lexington and will be held at the church.

Higher Ground will hold Bible school

Higher Ground Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:45 p.m. July 28 to Aug. 1. Ages 3 to 18 are welcome to attend with registration and a light meal will begin at 6 p.m.

With Bible lessons, songs, crafts, games and puppet skits, Higher Ground always goes above and beyond with their Bible school.

The church is located at 163 Gene Hege Road.

Mr. Grubb recognized in 1968

Our search through the archives didn't lead us as far back this week as usual, as we will only journey back 51 years to the July 13, 1968, edition of the Biblical Recorder.

”Churchland Church, in Liberty Association, recently recognized E.L. Grubb, at 87 the oldest active member of the church and its custodian for more than 30 years. He currently has a five-year Sunday school perfect attendance mark. His fellow deacons with whom he has served for 37 years presented him a plaque on which was inscribed: ’Presented to E.L. Grubb in appreciation for over 30 years service as custodian of Churchland Baptist Church by deacons, 1968.” The Grubbs have given many of the furnishings of the church - a stained glass window, pew, choir seats, doors and furniture for the ladies lounge. Mrs. Grubb, a cousin of Dr. Forest Feezor, died in 1963.’”

Remember in prayer

Several people are in need of prayer in our community including Larry Huffman, Elizabeth Simerson, Joyce Stout, Mildred Rabon, Jackson and Paelyn Fields, Marion Gordon, Charles Byerly, Mary Wooten and Shelia Hurlocker.

Scripture to ponder

For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. --Isaiah 55:8 KJV

To report news of Churchland, call Caleb Sink at (336) 300-6125 or email at calebsink4@yahoo.com.