Q: I’ve used several of your exercises to train triceps like the Dumbbell Pullover Press, which gave me a great workout and development. I’m just wondering if you have any other old school exercises that are as effective?



A: There are plenty of exercises to choose from and this one only requires a simple cable weight stack/pulley system. It does need to be one with a substantial weight stack, as heavy as one on a Lat Pulldown. Lee Haney used this one years ago during his eight-year Mr. Olympia winning streak. He called it Bulldog Pressdowns. Another piece of equipment you may need is a Dip Belt and a 70- to 100-pound dumbbell.

On Bulldogs, you will place your hands as wide as your torso. For your first set use about 40 pounds heavier than a weight you use for standard pressdowns. Drive the bar down to the bottom position with your arms fully extended. As you allow the bar to travel upward, your elbows will rise staying above the bar, in order to press the bar. With a normal pressdown your elbows are closer to your sides and act as a “hinge.” This is a press and heavier weights can be used for this exercise.

Do 10 reps on the first set to establish the movement pattern, then add 20 to 30 pounds for the second set and slide the dip belt around your waist with a heavy dumbbell attached to it. Drive the bar down to the bottom position. You will observe that the additional weight hanging on you stabilizes you by adding to your mass. Do eight to 10 reps on this set.

On the third set, add another 10 pounds or so and try to get eight reps. For the final set, use the same weight as the third set and shoot for five reps. Drop 30 pounds off and do seven reps, if you can. Decrease the weight again by 30 pounds and go for eight preps. Now use the cable triceps overhead extension which provides a good stretch on the long head of the triceps and do three sets of eight to 10 reps. This is only seven sets of triceps, but if you have pushed yourself that should be more than enough to stimulate growth. God bless and keep training.

