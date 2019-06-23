Alene Enoch Daye of Burlington will be honored with a "floating greeting celebration" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at her home in celebration of her 108th birthday.

She is the eldest of 13 children born in Alamance County to the late Rudy and Stella Morton Enoch. She is the only surviving child.

She was married to the late James David Daye, Sr. for 74 years and they had three children: James David Daye, Jr. of Burlington; Mrs. Doretha Byrd of Winston-Salem; and the late Mrs. Hazeline Basnight. She has eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Alene was educated in the Alamance County Schools. She later studied at the Technical College of Alamance, where she received her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate. She was domestically employed until she finished training as a CNA. She then was employed by the Alamance County Hospital and Skilled Nursing of Alamance County, which was located on the property of the old Alamance Memorial Hospital. She was employed there until retirement. She continued to do voluntary work in the same field until age 80.

She is a member in good standing at New Covenant United Holy Church in Burlington, where she served in several capacities for more than 70 years — church musician; kitchen committee; Missionary Circle president and member; usher board; deaconness; and presently Senior Mother of the church.