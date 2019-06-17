Q: I have a good training partner except he doesn’t properly understand how to spot me regardless off the exercise. It’s either too much relief from the weight or I’m getting crushed by it. I’m just not explaining it well to him and it makes it difficult to do extended sets with forced reps as well.

A: To properly spot someone, the spotter has to be paying attention to the exercise to understand the type of relief the lifter wants and when to get involved. This means the spotter has to be engaged with the task at hand and not checking out how he looks in the mirror or the females on the other equipment. Both of those scenarios seem to occur with alarming frequency in large gyms.

The key to general spotting is matching bar speed. Obviously when using lighter weights the bar travels more quickly through the range of motion than than it does when you’re using near maximum weights. To prevent making the lifter strain or taking too much load from the lift, simply match the perceived speed of the bar and use enough force to maintain that speed.

Where to spot from is another issue for some. On barbell movements, it’s easier to keep the bar moving with contact on the bar. With dumbbells, on a seated shoulder press, the most efficient point to assist is from the elbows.

If it’s a squat, the spotter needs to squat behind the lifter, close enough to drive from under the arms against the torso, matching the speed of the lift. By matching bar speed, the spotter won't feel like he is doing much work and surprisingly, the lifter won’t feel overworked for a couple of assisted reps.

Assisted reps are useful tools for moving past “sticking points” in the amount of weight used or in a range of motion hiccup. If you have a training partner who is on time, motivated and understands proper spotting, both of you should be able to make incredible progress.

“Iron sharpens iron.” — Proverbs 27:17.

God bless and keep training.

Daryl Laws is a certified personal trainer and owner of Body Unlimited Inc., 325 Holly Hill Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Contact him at 336-538-0012 or daryllaws@aol.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BodyUnlimited.