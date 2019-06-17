Dear Cindy: I feel really awkward about this and am hoping you can help me figure this out. My nephew "John" and I have had a really great relationship that spans 15 or 16 years. He is my sister's son and she lost her husband to cancer not long after John was born. Although I haven't exactly been a father figure for him, I was probably more involved in his life than a normal uncle might be.

Pretty early on I would take him to ball games, go see guy movies together, take a camping trip now and then, and local stuff that we were both interested in doing. Recently, John told me he is gay. I want to be OK with this, I want to accept him, keep on relating to him as always. But I'm having a hard time.

This is so hard to admit, but now when I'm with him, I picture him with other guys. I'm so uncomfortable. I don't know what to do. I feel so judgmental. I haven't stopped loving him — he's a great kid. I just don't know how to deal with my feelings. He has also asked me not to tell my sister. I hope you can help. — Need Help

Dear Need Help: Your candor is invaluable. I’m certain that other readers are appreciative of your willingness to honestly express this often not discussed complex situation. Your relationship with “John” sounds full of companionship and love. I think that you have been a father figure and role model to him more than you know. It sounds as if he has been a son to you, as well.

The fact that he disclosed to you about his sexual orientation demonstrates how much he trusts you. This is no small gesture. Letting others know that they are gay takes enormous courage because the responses are (mostly) unknown and may sever powerful ties with those that they love if the disclosure is criticized and demoralized. The wounds are often deep and do not always heal. Of course, there are also instances when this process is both relaxed and validating. By continuing to socialize with him, the message you are giving him is one of acceptance.

Please do not chastise yourself for experiencing uncomfortable images of John with other men. You are coping with this new information about John in a healthy manner. If you were judging him, my guess is that you would have withdrawn from his company. Instead, you are acknowledging your unease and your desire to accept him. Perhaps you would find some additional reassurance at a PFLAG meeting (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) at Elon Community Church, second Tuesday each month, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. For more details, call 336-584-8722 or visit PflagAlamance.org.

Listening to others talk about their stories, and being in a safe place to ask questions may provide guidance.

At some point, in your own time, it might be beneficial for you to share with John all of your feelings; those of love and acceptance, and also your discomfort, disclosing only what you think may be supportive. Honesty from a loving heart is incredible nourishment.

John has also asked that you not tell his mother (your sister) about his disclosure. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to honor his request. It is up to him to talk with his mother when he is ready to do so. Should either of you need a confidential place to talk, once again I recommend PFLAG. It is private and friendly and was formed in order to deal with these difficult matters.

Cindy Davis is a retired, licensed professional counselor. All inquiries are confidential. Questions can be emailed to cindysuggests@gmail.com.