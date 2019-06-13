Laughter is contagious.

Once someone starts giggling and it expands into a full-out belly laugh, well, you have to join in.

This is exactly what theatergoers will experience during Studio 1's Side By Side Summer Shorts production of "Snickers and Giggles."

Four teams of performers act out skits, sing songs and deliver silly jokes. This is a show that the whole family can enjoy.

Director Lora Wilder, in a rehearsal on Tuesday night, cheered the performers on from the audience.

Side By Side productions pair performers of different ages and abilities — and the result is one we all should embrace. This cast displays a positive, loving energy.

The opening skit, "I Like Myself," by Karen Beaumont is something we all can appreciate. The entire cast does an excellent job of "shouting out" things about themselves that they love.

"Kids Who Are Different," by Digby Wolfe, is a beautiful reflection of what this show is about.

Willy Fisher, a talented singer/songwriter/performer, has created three original songs for this production.

Fisher's "Tough Princess" is a true call to "girl power." "The Laughing Song" is silly and fun; and there's "Running in a Circle," a song to encourage kids to run, play and have fun.

The original CD, "Running in a Circle: Let Kids Play," is $10 with all proceeds going to Studio 1.

And for the first time, Fisher's entire family — his wife, Jill; and daughters, Nevy, Nora and Naomi are part of the cast.

This cast of 38 performers is having fun — which is what we should all do during the summertime, anyway. Their positive attitudes and beautiful smiles will have your own cheeks hurting from so much smiling.

Life is tough. "Snickers & Giggles" reminds us that laughter can be the best medicine.

"Snickers & Giggles" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sara McMillan Brown Theatre at Studio 1, Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more details, call 336-534-0321.