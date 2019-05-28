Bella Michael, a fifth-grade student at Tyro Elementary School, has always loved to read.

She enjoys a variety of genres and wanted a way to share her love of reading with others. After finishing 128 books, she decided to donate them to the media center at her school. The books are a welcomed donation and children at Tyro Elementary are already benefiting from her generosity. Thank you, Bella, for inspiring others to read.

Several events are planned for the end of the 2019-19 school year.

School year winding down with events

West Davidson will hold Senior Awards Day at 9 a.m. May 30 in the school’s gymnasium. Yearbooks will be distributed at 1:30 that same day.

Tyro United Methodist Church will host the 2019 Baccalaureate Service at 5 p.m. June 2.

Tyro Middle School’s eighth-grade Award’s Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 7.

West Davidson High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the class of 2019 at 9 a.m. at Glosson Stadium on Elmore Field. In the event of rain, the services will be held in the gymnasium. Graduates will receive 12 admission tickets for the outdoor services. Students will be limited to six tickets if graduation must be moved inside, depending on the weather. Tickets must be shown for admission to either ceremony.

Sign up for sports camps

Coach Jamie Payne will host the Second Annual Co-Ed Basketball Camp for all school age children through rising eight graders. The camp will run from 12:20 until 3:30 p.m. June 17-20. The camp fee is $70 if paid before the deadline. If paid the day of camp, the price will be $75. Deadline for pre-registration and to take advantage of the reduced price is June 1. Check with your school’s office or the school’s website for the camp application. If you have questions, contact Coach Payne at (336) 853-8082.

The 19th Annual Dragon Soccer Camp will be held June 17-20. The camp will be held daily at Tyro Middle School from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Camp is open to kids ages 5 -14. If you have any questions please feel free to contact camp director, Coach Chris Brown, at (336) 309-3822 or by email cbrown1@davidson.k12.nc.us. The cost is $70 before June 1 and $75 after June 1.

It's testing time

A reminder to parents at Tyro Elementary School: EOGs are in progress and will last until the end of May. Students in grades 3-5 will take the math EOG on May 31. If your child is involved in testing it is crucial that your child be on time. Students will not be able to enter the classrooms once testing has begun.

You still have time to purchase your raffle tickets for Tyro Elementary School’s personalized classroom plates. Each classroom has a unique design which includes the students’ names along with their teacher’s name and school year. Tickets are $1 each or eleven for $10. The designs are on display in the school foyer. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, contact the office. The raffle will run until May 31.

Yearbooks have arrived at Tyro Elementary and can be purchased for $25. There are a limited number available.

Tyro Elementary School Student Council is collecting “Band-Aids for Brenners” during the month of May. Brenners Children’s Hospital is looking for kid friendly Band-Aids with character designs or neon colors (no plain old brown ones please). Friday is the last day for donations.

Have you lost some keys? A set keys were left at the YMCA after school program at Tyro Elementary School on May 17. To claim them, go by the YMCA in uptown Lexington.

Homecoming set

Rolling Heights Faith Baptist Church will celebrate their 53rd homecoming at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday School classes that day. Pastor Jackie Franks will deliver the morning message and Roy and Sue Franks will be the musical guests. A covered dish meal will follow the service. Friends, family and former members are invited.

Seniors will meet

Planning ahead for June? Senior Moments will be meeting on June 18 at Tyro United Methodist Church. Nancy Woods, pianist, will entertain the group. If you plan to eat with the group, please make your reservations by contacting Lori Mast at (336)239-0726 or email her at loriemast@lexcominc.net. Friends are always welcome, so invite a neighbor.

Enjoy retirement

Some of our friends will not be returning to school for the 2019-20 school year, they will be retiring. We send happy retirement wishes to Beth Gilliard at Tyro Middle School for her 30 years of service and to Jennifer Turlington from Tyro Elementary School for her 271/2 years of service to the students of Davidson County. To any other retirees, we extend to you the same wishes.

There are eight days left in the school year, but who's counting? Happy Summer!

To report news of Tyro, call Linda Dougan at (336) 853-6981.