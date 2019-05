Alamance Arts' Artful Travelers will visit the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont on Thursday.

The group will leave Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham, at 8 a.m. and return by 4 p.m.

The garden is 110 acres of manicured, themed gardens and walking paths.

Cost is $75 for supporters of Alamance Arts and $85 for others. The cost includes transportation, tickets, lunch and snacks.

For more details, call Karen Carrouth at 336-226-4495 or email kcarrouth@alamancearts.org.