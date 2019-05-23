It's been eight or nine years since Balsam Range played the Lil John's Mountain Music Festival.

But proof of that performance can be seen on YouTube featuring the song, "Sharecropper's Son."

"We still have people coming up saying 'we saw you guys play that song,' " said Darren Nicholson, who plays mandolin and sings lead, baritone and low tenor vocals for the band.

Nicholson, in an interview from his home in Canton, said "we were playing like our hair was on fire. We don't play anything that fast anymore. We used to play that one just for fun and boy, did we work up a sweat."

The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association's (IBMA) Entertainer of the Year award winners will headline the Lil John's Mountain Music Festival at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cane Creek Campground, 1256 Longest Acres Rd., Snow Camp.

But don't expect to hear "Sharecropper's Son," Nicholson said with a laugh.

In addition to Nicholson, the band includes Buddy Melton on fiddle, lead and tenor vocals; Dr. Marc Pruett on banjo; Tim Surrett on bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals; and Caleb Smith on guitar and lead and baritone vocals.

Nicholson said the title of IBMA Entertainer of the Year, which the group also won in 2014, still takes some getting used to.

"We never dreamed we'd win IBMA awards," Nicholson said. "We went from five guys jamming in my kitchen to touring all over the world. It's crazy. But it always seems that the best things can happen when you don't predict them. It certainly has shown me that I'm not in charge. And that's probably a good thing."

Balsam Range is named for the Great Balsam Range where the Great Smoky Mountains meet the Blue Ridge. The mountain range surrounds part of their home county of Haywood.

Its latest recording, "Aeonic" (a Greek word for the measure of time; things evolving and growing), has received praise from Rolling Stone magazine and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Chart.

"We keep reaching and digging to push bluegrass to new areas," Nicholson said. "We never sit still."

Balsam Range has earned 40 No. 1 songs on the bluegrass album charts.

"Bluegrass, we think, is the best-kept secret in the world," he said. "People have an idea of what they think it is. And we've often heard that 'we hate bluegrass, but we like you guys.' It really is a unique and wonderful genre of music."

Nicholson added that Balsam Range is "excited to come back to Lil John's Mountain Music Festival. We're excited to get out and play this material."

Three-day ticket (today through Saturday) is $90; today is $30; Friday is $30; and Saturday is $35. Price includes primitive camping and children under 12 are admitted for free. For more details, call 336-376-8324 or visit www.littlejohnsmountainmusic.com/.