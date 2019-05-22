With only a couple of weeks left of the school year, the students and staff at Churchland Elementary School are gearing up for many events.

Thursday, the school will host the Starlab Planetarium in the gymnasium for the students.

Friday, the fifth-graders at the school will take their science EOG.

There will be no school on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, followed by yearbook distribution on Tuesday.

The reading EOG will be held for third through fifth grade May 29 and the math EOG will be held May 31.

The kindergarten promotion and awards ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. June 3 in the gymnasium.

Third grade Read to Achieve testing will be held June 4.

Fifth-grade promotion and awards ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. June 5 in the gymnasium.

I will have more school news to share with you, along with a word or two from Principal Casey Milstead, in my next column.

May Fest will be held at Lakeview Baptist

Looking for something to do this weekend? If so, I have the perfect event to tell you about. The annual May Fest held at Lakeview Baptist Church, located at 341 Lakeview Church Road, will be begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a car show, singing, yard sale and food.

Make plans to attend this exciting day of fun.

News from the library

Do you enjoy learning to cook new things? If so, the West Davidson Public Library has planned a perfect event for you. Renowned chef Chris Yountz will demonstrate how to cook crepes at 10 a.m. Friday. Plan now to attend this interesting program.

The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday. They will reopen Tuesday.

The book club of the West Davidson Public Library will meet at 1:30 p.m. May 30. They are reading “The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet” by Becky Chambers.

Shoe contributions due by month's end

Don't forget the mission team at Churchland Baptist Church is collecting your new and gently used shoes as a fundraiser for their East St. Louis mission trip. All shoe contributions must be delivered to the church by May 31.

That made the news?

It's interesting when looking through old editions of this publication the type of news that made the paper. I have included one of these interesting news items below dated May 30, 1894, from Jubilee.

"A horse belonging to William Gobble died last week, of old age, overwork, and short rations."

Apparently, not much was going on in the neighborhood in 1894.

Scripture to ponder

Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminished: but he that gathereth by labour shall increase. -- Proverbs 13:11 KJV

