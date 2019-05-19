Elon University and a former member from the Alamance Saddle Club have teamed up to preserve the club’s history.

The Alamance Saddle Club formed in June 1944 and lasted almost three decades before closing in 1972. It started as a horse center for the prominent members of Alamance County before evolving into a club that hosted people of all ages and incomes.

The club rented 20 acres from the Alamance Country Club and had stables and barns. People could take lessons, there were horse shows and competitions and there was even a junior Saddle Club for the youth.

One of the junior members, Amy Schmidt, recalled attending the club with her two sisters from 1957 to 1962.

“Several generations of youngsters grew up there, learned to ride there,” Schmidt said. “It was a chance for children to have horses and enjoy that kind of outdoor life.”

Schmidt remembered the horse shows that brought in competition from around North Carolina and the surrounding states.

"It was really something that involved the whole community,” Schmidt said.

In 2013, Schmidt, who had recently retired from the National Archives in Washington, D.C, began compiling interviews, photographs, records, horse show programs and more into a book about the club.

“I set out, contacting people and doing research, tracking people down, interviewing former members, drove all over the place,” Schmidt said. “I had a tape recorder and a scanner and a computer, put it in my car and drove wherever I could find people that had memories of the Saddle Club.”

Schmidt even received 30 years’ worth of microfilm from the state library on the club. The microfilm mostly included articles from the Times-News.

“I found tons of information,” Schmidt said. “I tried to be really thorough in tracking down every possible source I could find.”

Five years later, her book “Saddle Club Stories: A History of the Alamance Saddle Club and the Horse People of Alamance County” was published.

Afterwards, Schmidt realized she had all the leftover research materials for her book, including hundreds of photographs, the original papers of incorporation for the club and dossiers on the Saddle Club founders, and nothing to really do with them.

“I had all this stuff and I thought ‘I don’t want to put all this stuff away and I don’t really need to keep it, either,’ ” Schmidt said.

She decided to hold a meeting with some former Saddle Club members and explore options on what to do with the material in November 2018. The group agreed to reach out to Elon University and see what could happen.

Schmidt got in contact with Chrystal Carpenter, the coordinator of Elon University’s archives and special collections, who agreed to start a Saddle Club collection at Elon’s archive.

“I was thrilled,” Schmidt said. “I know an archivist accepting a collection is a time-consuming and expensive proposition.”

Carpenter decided to start the archive collection as it reflected Alamance’s history and a time where the community came together, she said.

“It is a reflection of the community at a certain time,” Carpenter said. “This and any sort of historical event activity is an important thing to document.”

Schmidt decided she would donate most of her research material, including her numerous interviews that she is currently transcribing. Schmidt also helped Carpenter reach out to about 100 former members and ask them to donate whatever they could — papers, photographs, scrapbooks, horse show programs, newspaper clippings and even ribbons.

“I want to stress that everyone is welcome to contribute to the new archives collection,” Schmidt said. “I think there must be things out there that I haven’t found. It is not just for former Alamance Saddle Club members; there may be other people who attended horse shows that have their old programs.”

Schmidt also is offering to interview people and add their stories to the archive collection.

“I would be very happy to get out my tape recorder and get together,” Schmidt said.

The archives is not accepting objects like trophies, saddles and bridles, as it does not have the means of storing or maintaining them. Instead, Carpenter is looking for paper-based documents or electronic materials.

“Any kind of documentation that references what the organization did and how they did it and who was involved and what they did in the involvement,” Carpenter said.

Schmidt specifically is hoping to find more Saddle Club minutes.

“I don’t know what happened, when the Saddle Club closed, to all of their records,” Schmidt said.

Since the collection is in the archives, people are welcome to submit materials whenever they are ready to do so; there is no deadline.

“Once the archives is established, it is around forever so whenever someone is comfortable wanting to donate materials they can do so,” Carpenter said. “Our goal, really, is to take this historically significant period in Alamance’s history and be able to make it available to the community.”

Carpenter is hoping to one day put the materials on display but right now is focused on acquiring the materials and preserving them so people can view the collection.

“Once they are acquired and we do all the preservation on it, get them in the right folders and boxes, then we make them accessible,” Carpenter said. “Anyone can come in and look at this stuff anytime that we are open.”

Though the collection is not yet complete, anyone can come view the materials now. Carpenter will lay out the items collected so far and allow the person to take notes or pictures.

“They can come in, they look through the materials, get whatever information they need from it and then we take it back and put it on the shelf for the next person who is interested in doing research or looking at their family history,” Carpenter said.

To submit materials or view the collection, email Carpenter at ccarpenter8@elon.edu or call her at 336-278-6681.

To purchase Schmidt’s book or be interviewed, email Schmidt at amy.schmidt09@gmail.com or call her at 828-817-3663.

