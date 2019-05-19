Color Me Calm: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Ages 13 and up. All materials are provided. 336-570-6730.

Paws for Reading: 6 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Ages 5-12. Children read to registered therapy dog, Buford, in a one-on-one setting. Registration is required. 336-570-6730.

Music Mondays: 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Ages 3-11. Enjoy stories, songs and activities based on music. This month’s theme is “Moms Rock.” 336-226-7185.

The Click — Teen Photography Club: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For grades 6-12. Beginners are welcome. 336-229-3588.

Monday Movement — Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Monday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Ages 14 and up. 336-229-3588.

Novels @ Nite Book Group: 7 p.m. Monday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Ages 16 and up. This month we will read “A Bad Day for Sorry” by Sophie Littlefield. Copies of the book are available for checkout. 336-570-6730.

Books Over Coffee: noon Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. Bring a book you have recently read. Coffee and refreshments are provided. 336-570-6730.

Device Drop-In: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Drop in for help with devices, apps, technology and library-related questions. No registration required. Staff will be available in the Local History room. 336-229-3588.

Teen Café: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. For grades 6-12. 336-229-3588.

Zumba: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. 336-570-6730.

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level II: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. This class is for intermediate to advanced students. Registration is required. 919-563-6431.

Tai Chi Fundamentals — Level I: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. This class is beginners or those needing a refresher course. Registration is required. 919-563-6431.

Homespun Book Club: 2 p.m. Wednesday, North Park Library, 849 Sharpe Rd., Burlington. Join us to meet and talk with other middle-school aged, homeschooled children. This month’s book is “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park. 336-226-7185.

Adult Crafternoon: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For adults. We will make Mason Jar Air Fresheners in this session. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. 9219-563-6431.

Adult Craft — Air Plant Holders: 3 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Ages 16 and up. Registration is required. 336-229-3588.

Family LEGO Time: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For all ages. Construct with LEGO building bricks and take the “one scoop” challenge. 919-563-6431.

Afternoon Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Graham Public Library, 211 S. Main St., Graham. For grades 3-5. We will discuss books, engage in learning activities and make crafts. This month’s book is “Half a Chance” by Cynthia Lord. Copies of the book are available for checkout. Registration is required. 336-570-6730.

Adult Café: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-229-3588.

Playing is Learning Playgroup: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Ages 0-5. A morning of self-directed play. 336-229-3588.

Alamance Social Justice Reading Group: 3 p.m. Saturday, May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. This group discusses books related to a variety of social justice topics. All are welcome. This month we will be discussing “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Check the Facebook group at goo.gl/9zqn5g. 336-229-3588.